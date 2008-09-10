Not every U.S. senator who advises the GOP’s presidential nominee on Iraq policy gets to see the side of McCain that likes to run after animals. But the 53-year-old Graham has a special place in McCain’s campaign: top surrogate, but also inseparable foil. Graham has not only gone on--in the past month alone--CNN, “Face the Nation,” “Hannity & Colmes,” “Today,” and “Fox News Sunday” to press the McCain campaign’s tactical interests, but he also talks with McCain on the phone about three times a day, oftentimes just to say hi. En route to Savannah (a rare trip away from McCain’s side), Graham managed to squeeze in a short call between wheels-down and deplaning. Walking down the jetway after the flight, he waved to me, smiled, and held up his cell phone: “That was John, right there!”

It’s unusual for a presidential candidate to have an honest-to-goodness sidekick, but then again, McCain is sort of a Pied Piper for protégés. While most politicians collect allies, McCain collects followers: There’s ex-aide John Weaver, who still helps McCain long after being officially dumped; speechwriter Mark Salter, who reveres McCain as a father figure; and fellow POW Orson Swindle, who adoringly follows McCain around on the campaign trail. These intensely devoted mentees seem to look to McCain less to bring momentum to their careers than to bring meaning to their lives. But Graham is different from all the other worshippers--and more important.

Journalists often present Graham as subordinate to McCain--Tom Ricks, of The Washington Post, called him McCain’s “mini-me”--but it was actually McCain who made the first move in their relationship. “I like to think it was my charm,” Graham says, “but I think it was my demographic.” The year was 1998, McCain wanted to run for president, and Graham happened to be a feisty, up-and-coming young congressman from the crucial state of South Carolina. They became acquainted during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, where Graham was pumping up his reputation as a right-wing attack dog. Shortly after, McCain invited Graham to his office and asked him to join his nascent campaign. Graham co-chaired McCain’s 2000 effort in the Palmetto State, and, two years later, their friendship really clicked during a trip they took together to the Munich Conference on Security Policy. McCain was “very good at making sure foreign leaders knew who I was,” Graham remembers.

When Graham moved up to the Senate in 2003, he quickly shrugged off his former party-line conservatism to create, with McCain, a maverick duo that reveled in pulling off joint feats of political derring-do. “I’d say [to McCain], ‘Why am I doing this?’” relates Graham. “He says”--he squares his shoulders again and breaks into the McCain rasp--”’Ehhh ... It’ll be fun!’” Graham and McCain bashed the military’s treatment of Iraqi detainees, anchored the bipartisan “Gang of 14” that broke the judicial nominations fight, and, in the summer of 2005, flew to Alaska with Hillary Clinton to decry man-made global warming. After President Bush phoned Graham and asked him to help push McCain’s moderate positions during last year’s immigration-bill negotiations on the Hill (the Arizonan winas too busy campaigning to be of much use), Graham himself became so passionate about a compromise that he lambasted its conservative opponents as “bigots.” The ensuing fallout only brought him and McCain closer. “I feel like I’ve been through war with McCain,” Graham explains. “That bonds you.”

The two have, in fact, gotten so close that Graham has essentially been inducted into McCain’s family. He is an ever-present guest at the Sedona ranch (where he sometimes takes McCain’s youngest daughter Bridget’s mermaid-themed bedroom) and a companion on trips and holidays. During a trip to London with the McCains in March, he and McCain’s son Jimmy took Bridget to a Jack-the-Ripper-themed attraction, where Graham coined his own nickname for her: “Bridget the Brave.” This past Memorial Day, McCain, his wife Cindy, Bridget, and Graham all watched the latest Indiana Jones in the theater. The Fourth of July found McCain, his son Jack, and Graham shooting at tennis balls together in the Arizona desert.