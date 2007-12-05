Taking Mormonism Seriously

In January, Damon Linker wrote a cover story for TNR arguing that understanding Mormonism, and specifically understanding Mitt Romney’s relationship to Mormonism, is critical in assessing his fitness for the presidency. “Mormonism,” Linker writes, “lacks the intellectual or spiritual resources to challenge a declaration of the prophet who runs the church, regardless of how theologically or morally outrageous that declaration might be.” In the first paragraph, Linker predicts that Romney will give a speech to explain his faith at the outset of the campaign. He may have been off by eleven months, but his argument about Mormonism is more relevant today than ever.

UPDATE: For further discussion on the meaning of Romney’s Mormonism, read Richard Bushman’s response to Linker’s cover story here.