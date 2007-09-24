There are no doubt lots of reasons for our current predicament, but if I had to pick one I would say we have failed to appreciate the central role of morality in the ideological struggle in which we are now engaged. The Bush administration, reacting to a shocking attack on the U.S. homeland, took the view that the wounds America suffered were so grievous and the threat it faced was so great that the United States had to set aside the norms that would otherwise guide its domestic and international actions. It concluded that the stakes were too high to allow our armed forces, intelligence agencies, military interrogators, and political leaders to be constrained in the way they went about dealing with a ruthless foe. In so doing, however, I believe they squandered our moral authority, for which we'll be paying a price for many years to come. More than any other single mistake, this underestimation of the importance of our moral standing has made America less safe and less strong.

Having read your pieces on this issue in The Weekly Standard over the years, I know you're skeptical. Correct me if I'm wrong, but you seem to believe, like Vice President Cheney, that "terrorists only understand force," and that issues like Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, secret CIA prisons, detainee abuse, and other such blights on America's moral standing have in fact had very little impact on our success in the fight against terrorism. Do I understand your position correctly? I wonder if you agree with John Yoo, the former Justice Department legal adviser, who minimizes the role of America's global standing by asking "What president would put America's image in the United Nations above the protection of innocent civilian lives?"

You see, Reuel, I think that "America's image" is in many ways what this fight is all about. It is not a question of simply being liked by others, or even doing the right thing for our own peace of mind, but of pursing national self-interest by not providing fodder for those who are prepared to resort to violence because of America's "image." It is true that core Al Qaeda members can not be mollified by a U.S. commitment to implement the Geneva Conventions. But it is also true that in a political war of ideas, millions of people around the world are judging U.S. actions to determine whether they want to be on America's side, fight against it, or sit on the fence. There is no doubt that Muslim anger over Iraq or the treatment of detainees is sometimes manufactured, manipulated, and exaggerated. But there is also no doubt that some U.S. actions have intensified genuine feelings of antipathy--even violent hatred--of the United States among a wide swath of the world's Muslim population. When pictures and stories from Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, and Iraq circulate on jihadist websites, they serve as gifts to al Qaeda recruiters who are fighting a propaganda war against the United States. We need to fight and win that war, too, not deny that it is taking place--or inadvertently work for the other side.

The case for treating prisoners humanely--and implicitly the case against the administration's track record--is made persuasively in the U.S. Army counterinsurgency manual, drafted by General David Petraeus. The manual emphasizes that "any human rights abuses or legal violations committed by U.S. forces quickly become known throughout the local populace and eventually around the world," and therefore that such abuses "undermine both long-term and short-term [counterinsurgency] efforts." By making this point, Petraeus is echoing the lessons identified more than forty years ago in David Galula's classic book Counterinsurgency Warfare, which drew on the author's experience with the French army in Algeria. Galula argued that the most effective way to demoralize enemy forces was not through abuse or torture, but rather "by employing a policy of leniency toward prisoners." Over the long run, he argued, lenient treatment saps the anger of the insurgents and makes it harder for them to bring in new recruits.

The question of America's "image" is also important when it comes to winning allied support for the fight against terrorism. Allies like Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, Jordan's King Abdullah and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan are severely undermined when they have to explain to their people why they should work closely with a country that has a documented reputation for abusing Muslim prisoners. Similarly, when parliaments in Britain, Spain, Italy, South Korea, or Japan vote on whether to send troops to Afghanistan, allow base access for U.S. forces, vote with the United States at the UN, or expand intelligence cooperation, they inevitably take into account their publics' perceptions of America's "image." And it is indisputable that our moral authority is being questioned, even by our closest allies. When even The Economist is calling our policies "unworthy of a nation which has cherished the rule of law from its very birth" you know we've lost a serious amount of credibility among our most reliable supporters.