He invited a rotating band of old friends out on the trail to keep him company. They were all rich and seemed to have names like Rex D. VanMiddlesworth, a guy who tagged along on the trip to New Hampshire. “One thing you’ll have to get used to when hanging out with Warner,” said a journalist who had spent lots of time with the governor and his traveling party, “is the fact that his fabulously wealthy friends are always trying to pay for things.” They served as a life raft for Warner when he was feeling adrift on the road. “They help me keep it real,” he told me. “Because most of my friends are not political. Sometimes, at the end of the day, the person you want to have the beer with—[to them] you’re not a candidate. You’re not anything else. You’re just hanging out with a buddy. And you need honest feedback ... if you’ve got something you don’t feel comfortable sharing with a staff person.” But, in hindsight, Warner’s effort to create a bubble of normality around him was also a sign that he craved a normal life more than he craved being president.

Of course, nobody believed Warner when he said a yearning for a real life was the reason he decided to skip the race. Immediately, the entire presidential-industrial complex, including many of Warner’s own staffers, began pinging each other with queries about the “real reason” he was folding one of the sturdiest tents in the ‘08 field. Was there a skeleton? My own experience with Warner suggests that he was, at the very least, wary of the modern-day vetting process for presidential candidates. When I first interviewed him in a hotel suite in Las Vegas back in June, he turned serious at the end of our chat and made a point of reminding me about the enormous responsibility that a journalist has when writing about a public figure. That same day, he summoned another national reporter to his suite to complain about a profile this person had written months earlier.

One night in New Hampshire, after a few drinks at a pool hall in a college town, the conversation turned to the political troubles of another potential ‘08 contender. I told a story that had been making the rounds about how this politician once spit on his wife. Warner’s huge jaw dropped and his face blanched. The table fell silent. “I guess that’s not that funny to you, is it?” I muttered. He shook his head.

After his announcement, I asked Warner if he had been worried about the vetting process. “Not really,” he insisted. “You know, politics is a body contact sport. I’ve run for elective office twice. ... I sat with my family and said, `If we go through with this, there will be people—who knows what kind of attacks people will make.’ But, you know, I think my family and I were ready to take that on.”

Margolis says he spent the day Warner dropped out on the phone with reporters explaining that there was no scandal that sidelined Warner. “There was nothing that anyone was concerned about,” he told me. “In fact, I sent an e-mail on Thursday afternoon to Mark and others saying I’ve now told like 20 reporters that there is absolutely no truth that he is gay, that he has a health problem, that he is about to have a sex-change operation, or that the oppo research was really bad.”

Another staffer offered the more interesting theory that part of Warner’s decision may have been about whether he actually wants to be president at this moment. “Who really wants this job?” the adviser asked. “Do you want to be the one to extricate America out of Iraq, decide whether to strike Iran? It’s big-boy time. I believe Mark Warner is up to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this was one of the ingredients in the soup. This isn’t going to be fun.” Warner once hinted at this same idea in an interview. We were talking about his foreign policy experience, and I noted that, compared with some other Democrats in the field, he wasn’t really that inexperienced. He said that wasn’t the important question. “If you do this,” he told me, “having the notion that you might be able to do it better than Person X doesn’t get you through the night. You’ve gotta feel it in your own gut.”

THIS WEEK, WHEN I listened to that same August interview with Warner again, I realized Warner was already hinting at the decision he would make. In between campaign stops in New Hampshire, he brooded over what being president would do to his three daughters, ages 16, 15, and 12. “At some point, being the governor’s daughter, that fades,” he told me, sounding in hindsight like a guy who had already made up his mind. “You can move out of the state, you can move somewhere else and redefine who you are. If you are ever a child of a president, that’s who you are for the rest of your life.”

Every governor or senator thinks about running for president. Most do so because they are ambitious and see the presidency as the next rung on America’s political ladder. The big question they often ask is strategic. How can I make it through the process and get elected? In the end, that’s not the question Warner asked. His advisers swear that the nuances of the primaries and the details of how to topple Hillary Clinton never came up in his final deliberations. Warner asked not whether he could be president, but whether he should be president. The irony of Warner’s answer is that the kind of person who dwells on that question is the kind of person you want to be president.

