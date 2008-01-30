Fundraising: Obama has outraised Clinton more than two-to-one in the state ($1.1 million to $570,000). Even Edwards had raised more than Clinton here ($727,000). Romney has raised the most GOP money in the state ($950,000). Giuliani has raised $770,000, McCain $233,000, and Huckabee a miniscule $75,000.

Demographics: In the 2004 Democratic primary, whites accounted for 49 percent of the vote, African Americans for 47. (In fact, Kerry's six-point victory came on the strength of overwhelming black support; whites broke for Edwards 59-32.) If anything, blacks are expected to make up even more of the vote this time around; the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on January 27 that racial minorities made up more than half of voters newly registered for the primary. Though the Latino population has grown at a very rapid clip (7.5 percent of the population, up from 1.7 percent in 1990), it has yet to assert itself as a force in state politics. Women made up 56 percent of Democratic primary voters in 2004, and there's little reason to expect that figure to change substantially. In the last contested Georgia GOP primary, in 2000, elderly voters dominated--28 percent were above the age of 60. Veterans (27 percent) and self-identified members of the religious right (30 percent) were also critical constituencies, and will likely be again.

Key Endorsements: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution endorsed Obama. The state's congressional delegation is split: Representatives John Lewis and David Scott have endorsed Clinton; Sanford Bishop and Hank Johnson back Obama (all four are African American). Atlanta mayors are also split: current officeholder Shirley Franklin is with Obama; former mayor Andrew Young, who served as U.N. Ambassador during the Carter administration, supports Hillary.

Romney has the backing of four of the state's Republican congressmen, while on February 2, Georgia's two U.S. senators, Saxby Chambliss and Johnny Isakson, endorsed McCain. Governor Sonny Perdue has not endorsed (though Perdue did speak kindly of Huckabee last week, and some political observers considered it a tacit endorsement). Romney has also been endorsed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, though the paper's editorial board skews to the center-left and curries less influence among Republican primary voters than among Democrats. The influential Georgia Right to Life group is supporting Huckabee.

Analysis: Barring a substantial drop in Obama's support among African Americans, it's very difficult to see Clinton winning the statewide vote. But don't be surprised if she does slightly better in the delegate count. African Americans are largely concentrated in five of the state's thirteen congressional districts (which award a total of 29 delegates); the other eight districts award 28 delegates. Neither candidate has had much time to build a strong field operation, but Obama's looks sharper: He has five offices versus Hillary's one.