Sperling responded by holding a series of secret meetings. The result was Clinton's call to "save Social Security first"--i.e., to leave the surpluses untouched (and therefore use them to pay down the debt) until the retirement program's long-term solvency was assured. The Sperling-orchestrated plan was "substantively sound, politically brilliant, and didn't leak, which is almost unheard-of in Washington," recalls Michael Waldman, then Clinton's chief speechwriter. It was Sperling at his best.

Yet Sperling's best meant that Clinton would forgo his last real chance to achieve the large goals he had sought office to accomplish. Here was a president who pooh-poohed the deficit in his first campaign now saying we had to go further and actually pay down the debt. This while evidence of the public-investment gap mounted, even amid macroeconomic good times. One in four children still lived in poverty; only two in five eligible kids got Head Start; and 44 million Americans had no health insurance, five million more than when Clinton tried, imperfectly, to address the issue in his first term.

Clinton's odyssey, and that of his alter ego, Sperling, had come to this. They knew the Republicans would enver accept large public investments. They feared that if Clinton tried to use the surplus for his wish list, there would be no stopping a feeding frenzy of GOP tax cuts and mountains of pork from both parties. Clinton thought Republicans just might want a deal on Social Security and Medicare. The GOP stood to gain, after all, if a Democrat like Clinton pulled a Nixon-to-China and made the concessions that would keep his party from continuing to demagogue the issue in election after election. The administration could still use non-surplus sources like a tobacco tax to fund modest initiative (such as reducing class sizes) and hope the political equation after 2000 would leave room to aim higher. In the meantime, debt reduction would boost private savings, investment, and growth in ways that better positioned the nation to cope with aging boomers. It would also lower the feds' $215 billion in annual interest payments, freeing up precious budgetary space down the road.

It was complex, ambitious strategy for a sixth-year president facing a hostile Congress, packaged in an unanswerable slogan and meant to keep the case for public investment alive while casting Clinton as the savior of his party's signature programs. Who knows? Given a clear shot, it might even have worked. Then Ken Starr's men confronted Monica Lewinsky at the Ritz-Carlton and started scripting a different historical legacy from the one Clinton (and Sperling) intended.

The standard lefty narrative of the Clinton administration--which blames the lack of a liberal agenda on administration timidity and duplicity--is too crude. The truth is that Clinton had no choice but to tackle the deficit when he entered office. The budget gap's drain on the economy and the prospect of its continued spiraling made any other course irresponsible; it was not some sop to Wall Street. Then, in the wake of the 1994 blowout, Clinton had little choice but to adapt to the Republican "revolution"--or else we'd likely be governed today by President Dole. The fact that Republicans are now coalescing around George W. Bush and not Gingrich testifies to Clinton's victory in retreat. By throwing overboard so much liberal baggage, Clinton may even have prepared the way for renewed government activism on a scale even larger than he proposed in 1992.

"What we did for eight years," Mario Cuomo tells me in speech-like cadences, "was lift the albatrosses one at a time." Democrats were big spenders? They've solved the deficit problem beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Democrats were soft on crime? Crime is down dramatically, helped by Clinton's 100,000 new cops. Democrats coddled the poor? Welfare has been reformed; enrollment has plummeted. "They have made a case for economic credibility," continues the former governor. "Not, at last, our hands have been freed to do the real work!"

By this logic, the real measure of Clinton's and Sperling's work won't come until 2000, when we learn whether the terms of this administration's survival made the world safe for progressives to think big agin. But there's the rub. Sperling's "save Social Security first" battle cry has proven so politically potent that, like Richard Darman's 1990 spending caps, it could shape public debate on resources allocation for years. For three decades both parties spend Social Security surpluses without a qualm (and, for arcane but uncontrovertible reasons, without hurting the retirement system one bit). In the budget just put to bed, however, both made a fetish of saying that trillions in future Social Security surpluses shouldn't be touched. Once you realize as many experts note, that spending a good chunk of these surpluses would have no effect on Social Security's health and that, contrary to both parties' hype, there may not turn out to be any surpluses beyond what Social Security brings in, the result is depressing. The Sperling-built straitjacket may prove as constricting in the next decade as the Reagan straitjacket was in this one.

The new straitjacket is largely intellectual. In Clinton's early days there were robust internal administration debates over the relative merits of public investment versus private. At the margin, economic advisers would ask, what does more to promote long-run growth with equity--an additional $10 billion of deficit reduction (and thus private investment) or an extra $10 billion devoted to early childhood education and school repair? As it turns out, Clinton has lifted the private investment dramatically by turning a five percent of the GDP deficit into a 1.4 percent surplus, while public investment as a share of the economy has dropped. Yet the effect of "saving Social Security first," with the bipartisan debt-reduction craze it has spawned, is to preemptively rule out this debate over public versus private investment at precisely the moment it must be renewed.

The reason, as Sperling should, is that time is short. Like many liebrals, he's a fan of universal preschool and braoder health coverage. He authored Clinton's creative (and under-reported) call for highly progressive Universal Savings Accounts that would use $30 billion a year to help lower-income Americans build nest eggs. But if, as seems likely, there is little non-Social Security surplus available for such goodies and the huge Social Security surplus is off-limits, liberals will either have to punt on public investment again or call for new taxes to pay for it--which is madness at a time when the government's cup runneth over. What's more, after the next presidential term, it may be all Washington can do to cope with the onslaught of 78 million graying boomer5s. If the unfinished progressive agenda isn't addressed now, in other words, there may be no later.

It's possible that, if the Democrats hold the presidency and win the House in 2000, the terms of debate will change and a progressive agenda will once again become thinkable. But that would require not simply a change from Republican to Democratic congressional control but also a change in the Democratic Party itself. And, as of now, there is no sign of such a change. Al Gore is hoping to win the Democratic nomination from Bill Bradley by discrediting universal health coverage as a dangerous pipe dream. And, while he may be right that Bradley doesn't know how to pay for his plan, the result of Gore's strategy may be to bury the very idea of non-incremental progressive initiatives for which Clinton's long odyssey should have set the stage. If it does, it will hardly matter whether the Democrats recapture teh House, because timidity will reign.

Which, as Gene Sperling knows well, can be tough on the soul. "I have my own little personal thing," he told me. "I always think of Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor [his hometown]. A lot of times we have an initiative [for disadvantaged kids] where there may be a need for one and a half million slots and you get seventy-five thousand. It's realy pretty small compared to the need, but when you think about filling up the Crisler Arena four times with people you help, that seems like a pretty good years work.

"I go back and forth," Sperling says.

Matthew Miller, a syndicated columnist, is a Los Angeles-based senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center.



