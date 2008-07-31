Swing Vote stars Kevin Costner as a drunken loser who, thanks to a voting glitch, gets singlehandedly to decide the presidential election. Based on that brief description, you can probably determine whether or not this is a movie you’d like to see, as it is neither appreciably better nor dramatically worse than its hokey, please-describe-me-as-“Capraesque” premise. Indeed, a few more specific data points--the movie is set in New Mexico; Costner’s character, “Bud,” has an upright, precocious daughter whom he’s always disappointing; the two presidential candidates Bud must choose between are exactly balanced, two decent men pushed around by unscrupulous campaign managers--and you may be able to assemble the movie in your head and save yourself the trip to the multiplex.

Directed by Joshua Michael Stern from a script he co-wrote with Jason Richman, Swing Vote opens with Bud being awakened from a deep, alcohol-enhanced slumber--it’s the first of several such scenes--by his twelve-year-old daughter Molly (newcomer Madeline Carroll). As he drives her blearily to school, she reminds him that it’s Election Day and she expects him to vote. He protests that he’s not registered; she tells him she registered him. “Screw this up,” she threatens, “and I’m leaving you.”

He does; she doesn’t. Fired from his job at an egg-crating plant, Bud goes on a bender and passes out before making it to the polls at the Posse Bingo Hall and Dance Palace. But for reasons I won’t reveal, election officials believe that Bud attempted to vote and his vote wasn’t counted. This oversight becomes somewhat more urgent when it is discovered that the electoral tally in the presidential race has all come down to New Mexico and the state itself is tied--all the way down to the last voter save one, Bud. (The usual array of talking-heads-playing-themselves--Chris Matthews, Tucker Carlson, Larry King--are deployed to make this scenario seem less ridiculous than it is.)

With the entire election hinging on Bud’s one-man revote, the presidential contenders--a Republican incumbent played by Kelsey Grammer and a Democratic challenger played by Dennis Hopper--descend upon tiny Texico, New Mexico, and, with the help of their devious handlers (Stanley Tucci and Nathan Lane, respectively), begin tailoring their campaigns to Bud’s ill-informed whims. Soon the Democrat is anti-immigrant and pro-life, the Republican is cutting ads on behalf of gay marriage, and Bud is knocking back beers on Air Force One. Get it?