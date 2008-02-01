TNR Super Tuesday Primer

Sick of the meaninglessness of its traditional June primary, Alabama was one of the first states to move its 2008 primary forward to February 5. Unfortunately, many of the larger states it was trying to leapfrog followed suit, and it finds itself in their shadows once again. This is unfortunate, since it is hosting two competitive races: Multiple candidates in both parties have good shots at victory.

Delegates: Democrats, 60; Republican, 48.

Formats: Both parties host open primaries. The Democrats distribute their delegates proportionally to candidates receiving at least 15 percent of the vote. On the Republican side, it is winner-take-all at the district level and proportional at the state.

Recent Polls: A Rasmussen Poll from January 25 shows Clinton leading Obama 43 to 28, while John McCain and Mike Huckabee were tied at 27, with Mitt Romney trailing at 15. A poll taken earlier in the month by the Press Register and the University of South Alabama shows Clinton leading Obama only 31 to 28, with 33 percent undecided. It also shows Huckabee leading McCain and Romney 25-22-8, with 29 percent undecided.