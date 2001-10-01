To be sure, firepower won't suffice. Attacking a nation that harbors terrorists without attacking the terrorists themselves would hardly achieve American aims--not least because many of these terrorists nest outside Afghanistan, even in countries friendly to the United States. Here too, however, the United States has ample resources to bring to bear. Terrorists don't operate on their own. They belong to networks and cells, which can be interfered with, penetrated, and indeed eliminated. According to counterterrorism experts, the key lies in exposing these networks to sunlight, making them transparent, and then apprehending or killing their members. "A huge number of U.S. intelligence assets will be focused on terrorists," says defense analyst Michael Vickers, a former CIA and Special Forces officer, "and they will by no means be immune to those assets." Included among those assets is a vast electronic intelligence network, which will have a crucial role to play. So, too, will Special Operations forces. Recent history contains ample precedents for their use, particularly Israeli counterterror operations in the aftermath of the 1972 Munich massacre, which included a mix of intelligence operations, commando raids, air strikes, and assassinations that resulted in the elimination of nearly every terrorist involved in the attack. And Pentagon officials predict something along precisely those lines: One day, there may be a commando raid in Iraq. The next day an air strike, a helicopter assault, or an insertion of a Special Forces team into Afghanistan. And, the day after that, an abduction in Sudan.

Which leads us to the third false dichotomy. Just as terror doesn't obviate the need for missile defense, and just as one response to terror doesn't preclude another, neither does terrorism absolve U.S. foreign policy of its traditional aims. Being a superpower means being able to walk and chew gum at the same time. But, partly because U.S. policymakers have been unwilling to acknowledge the global enterprise to which the United States has committed itself, many foreign policy elites have persuaded themselves that we can't do both. "We no longer have the luxury of thinking about U.S. national security primarily in terms of protecting American allies and interests abroad," says Michele Flournoy, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We need to give far more serious attention to protecting the U.S. homeland." That we do. But this hardly relieves the United States of its obligation to defend Taiwan from China, to stand by Israel and our European and Asian allies, and to defend American principles abroad. On the contrary, the administration's war against terror falls squarely within the realm of America's grand strategy.

Ten years ago, Paul Wolfowitz, the current deputy secretary of defense, neatly summarized that strategy in a Pentagon planning guidance, which called for the United States to "prevent the emergence of a new rival" and "prevent any hostile power from dominating" a vital region. One of the regions Wolfowitz had in mind was the Persian Gulf--and, in fact, bin Laden has stated explicitly that he intends to drive U.S. forces out of the region. To diminish our military presence there, as State Department officials have been recommending for months, would merely vindicate his efforts. But the United States has obligations beyond the Middle East as well. And there's a danger that the war on terror may obscure them. Absent a renewed commitment to defend Taiwan against China, for example, Chinese forces might exploit our attention to the Middle East to attack the island democracy. Indeed, a failure to mind the broader ends of U.S. foreign policy could leave us even more vulnerable than before to the conventional threats that consumed our attention until last week.

Resisting the inclination to isolate the war on terror from America's broader global strategy means resisting as well the fantasy that this war has transformed longtime foes into newfound friends. Already, Colin Powell has been musing about enticing Syria into America's coalition. And State Department Policy Planning Director Richard Haass, a longtime proponent of improved relations with Iran and other rogue regimes, has recommended doing the same with Tehran because of its "long history of opposition to the Taliban." To which Bush adviser Richard Perle sensibly responds that "it would be crazy to bring in Iran, which is [itself] involved in terrorism." Crazy, because the State Department reported last year that "Iran remained the most active state sponsor of terrorism in 2000," while, only a few months ago, Attorney General John Ashcroft declared that Iranian officials "inspired, supported and supervised members of Saudi Hezbollah" who murdered 19 U.S. airmen in the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing. The United States has no reason to cultivate governments which themselves constitute part of the problem. During the Gulf war, the United States invited unsavory regimes into its coalition to clarify that America's war was against Iraq, not the broader Arab world. But to draft active sponsors of terrorism into a war against terrorism clarifies nothing. The problem here isn't that Haass and Powell don't understand the aims of America's adversaries. It's that they don't understand the aims of America.

While the State Department soothes our foes, America's military may soon find itself at war with them. Until last week, however, what passed for military strategy at the Pentagon amounted to little more than budgetary strategy. Chasing its tax cut, the White House repeatedly pared down Rumsfeld's funding requests. And congressional Democrats protested even the paltry sums it did approve. Last week's horror ought to put an end to this parsimony. So far Congress has authorized roughly $20 billion in additional defense funding. But it will need to do more. Last year the Congressional Budget Office estimated a $50 billion annual shortfall in military expenditures. And in the coming struggle, putting to use the gaudy prosperity the United States has enjoyed for a decade could spell the difference between victory and defeat.

"The national resources ... are exhausted," President Lincoln said in the midst of civil war, "and, as we believe, inexhaustible." If that was true in 1864, it's even more so in 2001. A candid acknowledgment of those resources, moreover, means putting to rest phony strategic choices. It means providing the armed forces with sufficient funds to fight the war against terror and any other wars that may loom on the horizon. It means defending the American homeland as well as its interests abroad. And, most of all, it means facing squarely the costs and purposes of American leadership. These things we can afford. Self-delusion we can't.