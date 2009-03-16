Food Fight

Those are all good ideas. But they may not really get at the root of the problem, which will likely require a fundamental reevaluation of how our food is produced and consumed. Over the weekend, Obama announced a new Food Safety Working Group and a new FDA Commissioner, Dr. Margaret Hamburg, former health commissioner of New York City. This signals a much higher voltage behind the food safety campaign, as it relates to inspections and clean-up authority. But there’s reason to worry that these moves, too, will only scratch the surface. “In a way they’re just rearranging the deck chairs,” says Paul Roberts, author of The End of Food, “because you have to deal with deeper, systemic problems”--problems that will only be exacerbated by the deepening economic crisis.



One cause of these food scares lies in retailers’ tendency to push for ever-lower pricing. This puts pressure on suppliers to produce food as cheaply as possible, which ratchets up the temptation to cut corners and game the food-safety inspection process. This model reduces the amount we pay at the supermarket, but possibly at the expense of our health and public safety--which raises the question of whether we’re actually paying less.

One of the primary downsides of these cost-cutting measures is the move toward greater centralization of the agriculture industry. The CDC attributes some of the current contamination hazard to “an increasingly centralized food supply,” because “food contaminated in production can be rapidly shipped to many states, causing a widespread outbreak.” Processing food in larger, centralized plants also puts more people at risk. “With smaller plants, if there is a mistake, the number of people affected is smaller,” says Chuck Hassebrook, long-time executive director of the Center for Rural Affairs.

The drive for lower prices almost guarantees a low-paid, high-turnover workforce. “To have real control over how all those people, under a lot of stress, and with very limited experience, are protecting the sanitariness of the product, is just very, very difficult,” Hassebrook says of the meat industry. The trend toward larger plants compounds the difficulty of maintaining a loyal workforce.

The speed of domestic production lines also makes ramping up inspections enormously expensive and at least partly ineffective. Roberts estimates that the number of inspectors will have to increase many fold before they can really monitor quality--and even then, it is difficult to effectively gauge. “[Inspectors] are making calls that the stuff looks like hell, it looks dirty, it looks like there’s contaminant on it, so I’m going to turn it back,” Roberts says, “but what about the food that looks clean, but isn’t?”