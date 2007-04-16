Décision 2007: The trouble with French politics

With three days left to go before the first round of voting in the French presidential election, the leading candidates are behaving more or less as expected. Socialist Ségolène Royal remains robotically on message but has been borrowing a line from, of all people, Ronald Reagan. "Are you better off than you were five years ago?" she asks her audiences (Gaullist incumbent Jacques Chirac is finishing a five-year term). Nicolas Sarkozy, meanwhile, continues to tack between traditional Gaullism and not-so-veiled appeals to the anti-immigrant Le Pen electorate. On Monday, he visited the grave of Charles de Gaulle himself. On Tuesday, he gave an interview stressing France and Europe's "Christian roots."

As in every recent French election, the most entertaining political figures this year are not humans, but the puppet stars of "Les Guignols de l'Info" (roughly, "The Punch and Judy News"): a short, sharp parody news show that appears every night on Canal Plus television. One recent installment featured a skateboard-riding Jean-Marie Le Pen puppet, dressed up in hip-hop costume and babbling a teen slang liberally peppered with rapper English. His message? Don't vote for Sarkozy, who represents "old-fashioned racism." Vote for him and the new, cool racism.

Yet, even as the French laugh at les guignols, the fear that Le Pen may repeat his 2002 feat of advancing into the second round of voting is very real. Some papers have reported that a poll taken in secret by the French intelligence service puts Le Pen and centrist François Bayrou in a virtual tie behind Sarkozy, with Royal in fourth place. The Sarkozy camp dismisses the rumor as a Socialist fabrication, designed to drive far-left voters back to Royal. But, with 30-40 percent of the electorate still undecided, a Le Pen surge remains a real possibility. Last week, former Socialist Prime Minister Michel Rocard even suggested that Royal form an electoral pact with Bayrou to ensure Sarkozy's defeat (she angrily rejected the idea).

The fact that the two-round voting system might produce this result is a classic case of unintended consequences. The founders of the Fifth Republic designed it precisely to eliminate minor candidates and ensure that the winner enjoyed a true mandate. But they didn't count on voter dissatisfaction with la classe politique reaching such endemic proportions that in 2002, fully one-third of the electorate would cast first-round protest votes for extremists (Trotskyite candidates alone received no less than 10 percent).