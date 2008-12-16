Why Eliot Spitzer's attempt to be taken seriously again won't work--and doesn't deserve to.

For anybody familiar with Eliot Spitzer’s writings and speeches, the ex-governor’s 1,100-word debut of his new Slate column on December 3 was pure Spitzerese: dry, dense, logical, pedagogic. “Almost everyone overlooked a news item,” he starts out, explaining how GE Capital’s purchase of Chinese-produced airplanes is a telling reminder of the “structural problems that are causing economic power to shift away from the United States.”

That piece and its follow-up, in which the Spitzer suggests a more market-oriented Big Three bailout, are notable for his (or his editor’s) avoidance of an adversarial tone. In the first piece, he doesn’t mention one person by name or single out a Wall Street firm, and he concludes not with a heads-must-roll edict but with a dull proposal for a “return to an era of vibrant competition among multiple, smaller entities.”

The sober tone of the biweekly column, and its decidedly not-salacious subject matter--“It'll be heavily about the financial crisis and fixing financial markets and the economy generally," Slate Group editor-in-chief Jacob Weisberg told The New York Observer--suggest that, less than nine months after he resigned as governor of New York following revelations that he paid for sex with prostitutes, Spitzer seeks to regain respectability. He wants people to take him seriously and listen to his ideas. He wants to insert himself into the great debates of our time and influence policy. In short, he wants to matter (again).

But is he going about his rehabilitation in the right way? Will attempted extrication from tabloid hell be successful--and does it deserve to be? While nobody knows the secret to rebounding from a collapse as spectacular as the one that befell the Sheriff of Wall Street, an early consensus has emerged that Spitzer is botching his comeback.