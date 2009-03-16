When Idealism Meets Realism

Why the government should be promoting volunteerism now.

WASHINGTON--Every politician speaks glowingly about service to country, but few see national service as an important political issue. The temptation is to dismiss service proposals made by someone in the other political party as trivial or part of some hidden agenda.

When the first President Bush called for "a thousand points of light," Democrats chuckled at the metaphor and saw his calls for volunteerism as an inexpensive way to keep his promise to create a "kinder, gentler nation."

When President Clinton pushed AmeriCorps, some Republicans denounced the idea of "paid volunteerism" and saw the national service program as an effort to create a new generation of progressive activists. Maybe one of them might become a Democratic president.

As it happens, we do have a former community organizer as president, though funding for his early work came from a Catholic organization, not AmeriCorps. Both Barack and Michelle Obama have a passion for the service idea, and, with almost no fanfare, the United States is close to making its largest commitment to civilian service since the New Deal.