Originalism for Liberals

For several decades, the Supreme Court was split between those who urged “total” incorporation and those who argued for “selective” incorporation. Justice Black argued for total incorporation, suggesting, with a lengthy historical argument, that the Fourteenth Amendment was self-consciously designed to apply to the states all provisions of the Bill of Rights. Justice Frankfurter argued, by contrast, that the text and the history of the Fourteenth Amendment did not support this conclusion, and that only the most “fundamental rights” in the bill should be incorporated--meaning that the Court would assess, on a case-by-case basis, which provisions qualified as such. Ultimately, Justice Brennan led the Court to accept Justice Frankfurter’s theory while using it to reach almost all of Justice Black’s preferred results. Thus nearly all of the key provisions of the Bill do apply to the states; the exceptions are the right to keep and bear arms, the fight against quartering soldiers, and the rights to grand and civil juries.

As a practical matter, the issues are pretty well resolved. But many observers think that, purely as a matter of text and history, “no incorporation” would be more sound than either selective or total incorporation. Amar offers an original and quite subtle argument in favor of “refined incorporation.” His initial suggestion is that, broadly speaking, the Fourteenth Amendment does indeed incorporate the Bill. His textual argument is based on the phrase, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” In his view, “the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States” include the provisions of the bin of fights. He supports this conclusion through a detailed treatment of the relevant debates, and in particular the speeches in 1866 and 1867 of John Bingham, the main author of the provision mad the leading figure in the House, and Jacob Howard, the leading figure in the Senate.

But Amar does not think that the “total” incorporation view is quite fight. For the Civil War generation, the “privileges and immunities” included private rights, not collective rights. To figure out which provisions of the Bill are incorporated, it is therefore necessary to ask whether a fight “is a personal privilege--that is, a private fight--of individual citizens, rather than a right of states or the public at large.” The interpretive task, in his view, is to synthesize the interest of the 1860s in private fights with the interest of the 1790s in rights having structural goals. Thus it must be asked whether an alleged fight is one “vested in discrete individuals.” The larger point is that, to the extent that the Fourteenth Amendment applies the Bill of Rights to the states, it does so by means of a set of understandings that vary a great deal from those that underlay the original Bill. The new understandings see rights as individual and private; and so it is necessary to excavate the pre-Civil War history to appreciate which rights were so conceived.