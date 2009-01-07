A Gaza cease-fire might be negotiated but it certainly won't bring anything remotely like peace.

JERUSALEM--As I write, there is news that a cease fire may (or may not) be dawning over Gaza. Apparently, even if it is, it will be between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Hamas announced that it will not submit to a permanent truce. But if Nicholas Sarkozy, the prime broker in the arrangement, and Hosni Mubarak, who has also played a constructive role (and one very hostile to Hamas) since the fighting began, are to be believed, the terms of the truce assure that the jihadists will be kept from both shelling and rearming. These are Angela Merkel's terms, as well.

I arrived in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening more or less with the desolating news that Israeli mortar shells had killed some 30-odd Palestinians, mostly civilians (but also at least two top Hamas officers, among others), seeking refuge near or in what the Herald Tribune headlined a "Gaza Sanctuary," an UNRWA school. Well, sanctuary it was not. The Israel Defense Forces say that heavy fire had been coming from the school, and various military analysts asserted that the school was a storage center for Hamas weapons. Moreover, the I.D.F. charged, the school was booby-trapped with explosives. Two Gaza residents living near the school told the Associated Press, with a guarantee of anonymity, that there was in fact heavy fire from the school. Sanctuary indeed! This is a familiar scenario for me: When I covered the first Lebanon war in 1982, PLO fire came from the roofs of schools and hospitals, and then it cried foul. UNRWA has demanded an independent investigation of the incident. I suggest that Richard Falk, the United Nations Human Rights Council special rapporteur on Israeli war crimes, about whom I have written, be designated for this chore. Everybody knows what his conclusion is already. The fact is that Israel has no incentive whatsoever to trespass against civilized codes of wartime behavior. Its entire case against Hamas is that the Palestinian Taliban, which is what Hamas is, targets nothing and everything indiscriminately.

I don't know what Barack Obama will say when he says the "plenty" he has promised for after the inauguration. That depends, I assume, on what the real situation on the ground is. But no one can ignore the fact that Hamas broke the already-violated cease-fire in two decisive ways. The first was by declaring it a dead letter, pure and simple, no doubts about that. The second was by sending up as many as 70 rockets a day in the immediate aftermath of ending the truce. And this was after six months of what Ari Shavit, in Ha'aretz, termed "incessant and intolerable provocations.” What did Hamas think Israel would do? What did the world think Israel would do? Perhaps the president-elect will survey the alternatives that he thinks Israel had. Frankly, I am not fearful of Obama's remarks. The I.D.F. has presented him with an opportunity to help pacify the area in a way that will advance a modest peace rather than sustain a volatile, if sometimes low-level of continuous military ping-pong: Hamas fires rockets at Sderot, Ashkelon, Beersheva; Israel will bomb to keep the score even.

In any case, whatever anybody thinks, Israel will not allow the circumstances to revert to a situation in which Hamas receives or builds more and more advanced weapons for later use. I proposed earlier this week that a force of real soldiers from real European states (and not U.N. blue helmeteers) be dispatched to impose an arms embargo on Gaza. Then maybe--and just maybe--negotiations between the Palestinian Authority and Israel can be pressed. There are already many issues on which the two parties agree. And the fact is that Hamas will agree to nothing meaningful. That is not its agenda--and, increasingly, European and even some Arab leaders agree, a few of them in public. But poor King Abdullah of Jordan, he speaks with forked tongue. Yesterday he denounced Israel. His throne, alas, depends on Israel's continuous succor, but it is steadily made shaky by his restless Palestinians.