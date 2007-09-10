But that clearly wasn't true. The JAMA study's authors explicitly stated that they had done calculations excluding smokers and controlling for preexisting disease, and that employing such exclusions in the published results would not have altered the paper's conclusions. They even published supplementary data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website showing precisely what their results looked like when they controlled for these factors. None of this has made much difference. Two and a half years later, you can read a story in the September issue of Scientific American in which Stampfer and Willett repeat the claim that the JAMA study didn't control for smoking and preexisting disease.

When the baselessness of their criticisms of the JAMA paper are brought up, the Harvard people fall back on the claim that this is just one study out of thousands, and that almost all the rest support their claims about the dangers of "overweight." This claim is equally false. Far from being unusual, the JAMA paper's results mirror the overall state of the medical literature (as the citations in the paper itself make clear). "Most studies actually have produced results closer to the data of Flegal et. al.," says Glenn Gaesser, a University of Virginia professor of kinesiology. Gaesser recently undertook a survey of papers published in 2007 that reported data on the relationship between BMI and life expectancy. The vast majority--around 80%--found either no elevated mortality risk associated with "overweight," or the lowest mortality in the "overweight" range.

In particular, it's difficult to find studies in which mortality at the lower end of the "normal" range isn't quite a bit higher than at the low end of the "overweight" range (the absolute low point in the mortality curve tends to be at the border between "normal weight" and "overweight," or in first couple of units of the "overweight" range). Thus Willett's claim that people should strive to be in the lower end of the "normal" range flies directly in the face of the actual data.

So what evidence do the Harvard people cite? Not surprisingly, their own studies--most frequently the Nurses Health and Physicians Health studies: long-running observational studies featuring over one hundred thousand participants. But these studies also feature a number of serious problems. For one thing, sometimes they produce the "wrong" results. For example, in 2000 Willett co-authored a paper indicating that younger men with BMIs of 25-27 didn't have elevated mortality risk when compared to "normal weight" younger men, and that, among men older than 65, BMI was unrelated to mortality altogether. How does Willett deal with this inconvenient data? By citing it to support the opposite conclusion, as in this quote from a paper he co-authored earlier this year: "During the last two decades, accumulating epidemiological data have strongly suggested that overweight and obesity cause premature death." Willett's own work calls that statement into question.

Often, however, the Harvard people publish papers that, unlike most of the medical literature, find a linear relationship between increasing BMI and increasing mortality risk, once one is above the "underweight" range. The authors get these results by using a very suspicious method: they exclude from their analysis most of the deaths in their participant pool. Indeed, it's not unusual for the Harvard group to exclude as many 85% or 90% of the deaths that occur in their studies. Richard Cooper, Chair of the Department of Preventative Medicine and Epidemiology at Loyola-Chicago Medical School, points out that this looks very much like "data dredging" or "data trimming," i.e., running your data with various extreme exclusionary criteria, until you get the "right" results. Furthermore, "They have no real evidence that excluding all these participants is the right thing to do," he told me. "The Harvard people talk a lot about reverse causality [the idea, for example, that people at the low end of the normal BMI range have relatively high mortality rates because of smoking or sickness], but almost all the studies to date indicate that excluding smokers at the low end of the weight scale makes no difference." Needless to say, such criticisms cast a rather ironic light on the Harvard group's ongoing attacks of the JAMA paper's authors for not excluding enough participants from their study.