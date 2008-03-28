"Shakespearean"? Nay!

With Eliot Spitzer's sordid fall, the Bard's name has once again been taken in vain.

Everybody’s calling Eliot Spitzer’s fall “Shakespearean.” I’ve seen the comparison made in The Wall Street Journal, on blogs, even on Fox News, and I wonder if other Shakespeare scholars find this as cringe-worthy as I do. Even if he did quote Hamlet in his high school yearbook, Spitzer’s story is in no way Shakespearean and he certainly is nothing like a Shakespearean hero. Not even a little bit.

Characters like Hamlet or Macbeth are destroyed by the virtues which lifted them to greatness in the first place. The most remarkable feature of the whole Spitzer debacle, his extreme hypocrisy, is maybe the one characteristic all Shakespearean tragic heroes lack. Macbeth may be a sociopath and Othello may be vicious, but they live out the consequences of their own characters with dignity. Exactly unlike Spitzer. His destruction is far more mundane--the guy who couldn’t keep it in his pants.

The Shakespearean character who most resembles Spitzer comes not from tragedy but from comedy: Angelo in Measure for Measure. As the prosecutor of Vienna, Angelo sets about cleaning up the vice-addled city, all the while trying to seduce a would-be nun, Isabella. But Angelo is a much deeper character than Spitzer. He wants Isabella because she’s virtuous; it’s her virtue that arouses him. This is a much more complicated emotion than the one Spitzer must have felt when he called the Emperor’s Club. And when Angelo is eventually confronted with his crime, his response is fascinating: “I crave death more willingly than mercy; / ’Tis my deserving, and I do entreat it.” The hypocrite prosecutor, when called to judge himself, is true to his ideals. The lines are brilliant and original. Spitzer, in his initial press conference acknowledging his misbehavior, and then when he announced his resignation and said goodbye, just piled one useless cliché on top of another and called it a day.

Few, if any, of the commentators who have been using the term “Shakespearean” are thinking about Angelo, of course. All they are saying is that something dramatic has happened. “Shakespearean” used to mean a situation of extreme emotions in high politics mixed in with a measure of the unfathomability of fate. Now it is shorthand for any situation in which somebody becomes powerful and/or loses power. The whole range of Shakespearean terms has been debased. “Lady Macbeth” is shorthand for any ambitious woman. “Othello” is shorthand for anyone jealous. “Hamlet” is shorthand for anyone who overthinks. The time has come either to use these terms far more selectively or to retire them altogether.