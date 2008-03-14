The Movie Review: 'Funny Games'

Moreover, while it was easy to characterize Haneke’s original, Austrian version of Funny Games as a well-intentioned mistake, it’s hard to be so generous with the American remake. For one thing, it veers further than its predecessor toward the kind of open titillation it is ostensibly critiquing: The indisputably gorgeous Watts spends a great deal of time in just bra and panties (her predecessor in the role, the less-glamorous Susanne Lothar, was afforded a slip), her “stripping” scene comprises one of the movie’s trailers, and the poster, featuring her beautiful, tear-stained face, recalls nothing so much as a '70s-era blood-and-boobs exploitation flick. And while I wasn’t able to make a close comparison, it seems Haneke paints the walls with considerably more blood than the first time around.

The new casting, too, changes the feel of the film. Whereas the original actors brought a certain Teutonic reserve to the proceedings, the Hollywood players let it all hang out. In particular, Michael Pitt offers his characteristic brand of sexually ambiguous perversity in the role of Paul, whom Austrian actor Arno Frisch had played leaner and meaner. And unlike Ulriche Muhe (of The Lives of Others fame), who gave George a quiet stoicism, Tim Roth sweats and yelps his wounded pain with an intensity that will be familiar to anyone who’s seen Reservoir Dogs. As a result, the film burns hotter than Haneke’s original, and cannot help but feel rather sleazier.

2008 is also not 1997, and many of the innovations that set the original Funny Games apart are no longer particularly innovative. The idea of a story without catharsis, in which the villains win, the heroes die, and justice is never served, is now commonplace among horror films, as epitomized by the Saw series (or at least the first two, which were frankly all I could stomach). And the ironic asides and self-referential genre commentary have been taken to their reductio ad absurdum by the Scream trilogy, the first of which was released in December 1996. How can a cinematic critique expect to remain relevant when its subjects have already incorporated it?

At its most basic level, the mere fact of the remake undermines its own high-mindedness. There’s a certain “fool me once ... ” quality to the whole endeavor. Haneke has claimed in interviews that, given that the target of the film’s criticism is Hollywood movies, it is only natural that he remake the film in Hollywood, for an American audience. But the film-crit crowd receptive to his disquisitions on the representation of violence and the role of the spectator is hardly one that’s put off by foreign-language films; and the exponentially larger audience that may attend this version--the Saw/Hostel folks, the I’m-not-going-to-watch-a-movie-in-German folks, the I-think-Naomi-Watts-might-get-naked-in-this-flick folks--are unlikely to come away feeling chastened for their moral complicity in the cycle of cinematic cruelty. I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by suggesting that the reason a division of Time Warner chose to remake Funny Games--probably the most violent of Haneke’s major films, and the most simple--was not because there was a particular point of cinematic philosophy the corporation wanted to make.

Funny Games will have its defenders, of course, who will describe it as “disturbing” and “thought-provoking.” But while it is indisputably the former, you’re unlikely to hear much detail about the latter, and certainly nothing viewers couldn’t have gleaned as easily from Haneke’s earlier excursion into the cinema of home invasion. The truth is that even the most sophisticated of moviegoers (and critics) enjoy a frisson of terror now and again, especially when it comes packaged as a treatise about the nature of film. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) But being morally perturbed is not the same thing as gaining moral knowledge, and the lessons Haneke claims to impart in Funny Games are ones that his viewers already know, or will never learn.

Christopher Orr is a senior editor at The New Republic.