The Movie Review: 'Man on Wire'

But the film ends, as it must, with the stunt itself: The two teams who eluded security to arrive on the nighttime rooftops of both towers lugging hundreds of pounds of equipment; the arrow shot 200 feet from one tower to the other, bearing a monofilament line; the successively larger strings and ropes pulled across the void, culminating with a heavy, three-quarter-inch wire that could be anchored at each end and held (relatively) stable in the elevated winds with additional cables. And all of it done so that once the sun rose on that summer morning, Petit, six days shy of his 25th birthday, could bestride New York City like no one before or since. Marsh conjures the moment with breathtaking immediacy, using photos of Petit aloft, his grin nearly as wide as his balancing pole, and awed commentary both contemporaneous (the mesmerized police sergeant who explained, “Everybody was spellbound in the watching of it”) and current (Petit’s then-girlfriend, who watched from the ground 1,350 feet below, recalls, “It was like he was walking on a cloud”).

The conclusion is bittersweet, though, as Petit’s exploit, and the attendant fame and ego, eventually divided him from his closest friends and accomplices. His stunt was truly an ending, not a beginning, and everyone involved seems to have understood that the future would never again hold anything quite so glorious. It’s a tone that’s appropriate, even necessary, because at its core this is a film about not only a day in August 1974, but also another in September 2001. Though Marsh makes no reference to 9/11, it’s present in every frame, a somber counterpoint to Petit’s merry caper.

The time and place that Man on Wire capture so indelibly are both gone forever. It is not merely that it would be impossible to accomplish a feat like Petit’s today; it would be almost impossible even to conceive it. Our dreams have grown narrower and our fears wider, and risking so much (and finding so many others willing to share the risk) for a few brief moments of transcendence feels beyond imagining. The only people who plot so long and so deep today, it seems, are those with lethal intentions.

The Twin Towers were boxy, unlovely constructions that intrigued America’s enemies more than they ever did most Americans. After Petit, the next-most-famous effort to glamorize the buildings probably took place when Dino De Laurentiis perched his unlucky Kong atop them in 1976. Now, they loom far larger in absence than they ever did while standing. Man on Wire is a reminder that it was not always thus, that this setting of national tragedy once beheld a moment of human triumph.

