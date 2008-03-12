High Hopes

Working quickly with talented, beautiful, or famous friends, Will.i.am put together “Yes We Can” in two days, and Jesse Dylan directed what is essentially a video offspring of the 1980s clip that gave us his father at his most terrified and endearing, in Quincy Jones’s “We Are the World.” The idea in both cases was to present popular artists and celebrities—musicians, actors, sports figures, models—mobilized by a cause, moved to take hours out of their day in an appeal to their fans in the name of mutual good citizenship. (“Yes We Can” has, among its performers, John Legend, Herbie Hancock, Scarlett Johansson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kate Walsh, Harold Perrineau, Aisha Tyler, Kelly Hu, Adam Rodriguez, and the rapper Common.) Of course, the cause here is the very definition of partisanship: a politician. At its heart, the project is a disorienting hybrid of charity, vanity, popular art, and promotion—that is, vintage politics packaged as a file attachment.

Musically, “Yes We Can” is an inventive and affecting piece of work—far better, certainly, than “We Are the World” and its inheritors in noble-cause video gangbang treacle, “Do They Know It’s Christmas” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” The video, which is shot in black and white, opens with the sound of an acoustic guitar strummed lightly but in tempo, establishing the pulse integral to hip-hop while stirring the musical ghosts of political folk songs predating the dust-bowl ballads of Woody Guthrie and the Almanac Singers. Nearly the whole song is built on a four-chord progression common to gospel music, black and white. (With minute variations, the same chord changes have been used to evoke the sound of the South in innumerable pop songs, from Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind” to Randy Newman’s “Louisiana” to the Indigo Girls’ “Southland in the Spring Time.”)

While the guitar blocks time, we see, in a medium shot, Will.i.am, looking unnaturally serious for Will.i.am, gazing straight ahead at the camera as he adjusts his outfit. Will.i.am, who studied fashion before going into music, designs his own clothes (and markets a line of “premium denim wear” under the trade name i.am Antik), and he is wearing a quasi-military jacket with epaulettes and a pin on one lapel. Most others in the video are dressed casually, as if they just happened to drop by Will.i.am’s recording studio while he was making a video or as if they checked their couture—instead of their egos—at the door.

All the words in “Yes We Can” are taken from the Obama speech, which we see and hear in excerpts—in Obama’s own voice accompanied by Will.i.am and his collaborators intoning the language, duplicating Obama’s inflections. Although the idea of using a speech as the basis of a musical piece is not exactly new, it has not been done much or especially well in the pop idiom. Ed Sanders of the Fugs, the rock-poetry group, set King’s “I Have a Dream” address to music, and a pop-opera composer, Dimitris Papakostas, created a concert work based on the spoken words of King, Gandhi, and Mandela. (I heard the former in a performance in Sanders’s native Woodstock, and I found it a noble fizzle, but I have not heard the latter.) In “Yes We Can,” the musicality of Obama’s swaying, rhythmic phrases is striking; the language seems at home with a band behind it, rather than out of place, as it can sound at the podium; and rhetoric that can come across as purple on the stump seems lyrical when it is sung: “It was a creed written into the founding documents that declared the destiny of a nation ... Yes, we can. It was sung by immigrants as they struck out from distant shores and pioneers who pushed westward against an unforgiving wilderness ... Yes we can.”

With help from the singer John Legend, who provided an arching melody, the phrase “Yes we can” works as a potent hook. Will.i.am, in much of his work to date, has made repetition a signature device. Among the songs he has constructed with layers of similar or identical materials is the tune “I Got It From My Mama,” in which he asks a woman, “Tell me where’d you get your body from?” and she replies, “I got it from my mama! I got it from my mama!” He then asks another woman, “Tell me where’d you get your body from?” and she replies, “I got it from my mama! I got it from my mama!” And so forth. I don’t know where he got the idea for what might be called “I Got It From Obama,” but he certainly overdoes the repetition again in the new song, repeating the phrase “Yes we can” all he wants, because yes, he can. Still, taken as a whole, the song and the video of “Yes We Can” are memorable and have already proved to be influential. About a week after the video was posted, two take-offs on it, both mocking John McCain appeared. The better of the two is titled “john.he.is,” and it replicates the style of the Will.i.am clip, using incendiary excerpts from McCain speeches and interviews, closing with the bizarre statement, “I don’t think Americans are concerned if we’re [in Iraq] for a hundred years or a thousand years or ten thousand years.”