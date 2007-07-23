Moreover, Brown is unlikely to confront foreign policy dilemmas assharp as those that forced Blair into difficult positions. WhileBlair was unlucky in his foreign counterparts--George W. Bush,Jacques Chirac, Gerhard Schroeder-- Brown will only overlap with abadly weakened Bush for 18 months and will sit alongside thereasonable Angela Merkel and the relatively pro-Anglo-Saxon NicolasSarkozy at the top of the European Union. And so, even though Brownis more skeptical of European integration than his predecessor, hemay actually end up having a better relationship with Europe's mainleaders.

If little of policy substance will change on Brown's watch, whatwill define his premiership? In a word, style--ironic for a man whohas long been derided for his lack of public panache. A strikinglydifferent personality from Blair, the 56-year-old Brown is anuncomfortable, self-conscious, earnest man--in many ways, a typicalproduct of his upbringing as the son of a Church of Scotlandclergyman in the east Scotland town of Kirkcaldy (the hometown ofAdam Smith), just across the Firth of Forth from Edinburgh. He wasacademically precocious, entering Edinburgh University at the ageof 16. There, he took a first in history and plunged into left-wingpolitics. After a brief spell as an academic and a briefer spell asa TV journalist, he was elected to Parliament from his hometown in1983 and then, in the early '90s, played a central role, along withBlair, in creating the new, moderate Labour Party.

Brown has neither Blair's charm nor his way with words, but he is,unusually for a top politician, an intellectual. He is not, ofcourse, rushing to describe himself as such, in a country whereintellectuals are not held in high regard. And certainly, on somecriteria, the tag does not really fit. He is not publicly eloquent,and he is both too much of a magpie about where he collects ideasand too much of a loner to lead a school of thought. But he isclever, extremely well-read, and interested in ideas in a way thatfew, if any, prime ministers have been in the past 100 years.(Though Americans think of Blair as an intellectual, that probablysays more about the degraded standards for intellectual curiosityamong American politicians than it does about Blair. Here inBritain, fairly or not, Blair came to be regarded as a master actorrather than a heavyweight thinker.)

Apart from all his obvious intellectual influences--the ScottishEnlightenment, social democracy, his Church of Scotlandupbringing--Brown is perhaps best identified as a member of therather large group of intellectuals who were once left-wing buthave drifted toward the center. He still holds to some of the corebeliefs of moderate social democracy and still believes in thepower of knowledge and ideas to change the world for the better.But, in everything from economics to personal morality, Brown isnow just as comfortable with thinkers of the center, and even theright, as with those of the left. He has, for example, been veryinfluenced by two leading American conservatives, James Q. Wilsonand Gertrude Himmelfarb. (In the case of Wilson, he found his bookThe Moral Sense a useful argument against the simplicities ofneoliberal individualism; and, in the case of Himmelfarb, he wasdrawn to her defense of the English Enlightenment as opposed to itsFrench version.) Some formerly leftist intellectuals end upbelieving in very little; Brown, at least, has had the moralearnestness and social Christianity of his upbringing to fall backon, although no one really knows whether or not he is a believingChristian.

How will British voters take to this new, more serious style ofpolitics? A decade or two ago, there is little question that itwould have attracted widespread approval. But it is possible thatit will now be associated with a pompous Scottishness contrary tothe raffishness and glib materialism of much of modern England.Moreover, the current British electorate may demand more emotionalempathy than Brown is capable of offering. Being serious andstrategic might no longer be the prime ministerial virtues that theyhave often been for the past 200 years. On the other hand, afterthe perceived sleaze of the later Blair years, perhaps it is notjust Guardian-reading liberals who will find Brown's sober styleappealing. His aides believe that the country is ready for a bitmore moral gravity. We will find out soon enough whether they areright.