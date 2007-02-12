Long Beach, California

Cohn glides quickly over the credibility problems in promotingDenmark as a neoliberal, utopian model for the United States. Hedescribes it as "a small, ethnically homogeneous country." To areader in the United States, which has a multiethnic population ofnearly 300 million, this sounds like Germany. But the population ofDenmark, unmentioned in the article, is approximately 5.5 million.You cannot extrapolate a country of only 5.5 million as a seriousmodel for the United States. Denmark is not a "large" welfarestate--because it is not a large state. There is no broad lessonhere. If we're going to look to puny countries for our utopianvision, let's also consider the city-state of Singapore. With apopulation of 4.5 million and a per capita GDP of $30,900 (versus$37,000 for Denmark), Singapore's unemployment was 3.1 percent in2006, with a growth rate of 7.4 percent. There's a 92.5 percentliteracy rate, home ownership is 91.7 percent, and the savings ratehas long been among the world's highest. And, unlike homogeneousDenmark, Singapore is successfully multiracial, with Indians andMalays living in harmony with the majority Chinese. Singaporeembraces capitalism. In contrast to Denmark's 68 percent top taxrate for individuals, Singapore's is only 21 percent, and thisdoesn't trigger until you make about $200,000. Corporate tax ratesare also low. Yet Singapore's policies ensure its citizens arewelleducated, own their own homes, and retire well. Alas, it is nota democracy, but a benevolent police state with no tolerance forpolitical dissent or for crime, drugs, and pornography. So one man'sutopia may be another man's hell. While I should think we couldlearn something from both Denmark and Singapore, I only say this tobe polite. I'd rather live in the United States, at least until webecome a dreary nanny state. Has Robert Rubin moved to Denmarkyet?

alan coon

Los Angeles, California

jonathan cohn responds:

It's true Denmark has easy access to North Sea petroleum, but, ifthat disqualifies it from a discussion of successful economies,then the same should apply to other countries blessed with naturalresources--including the United States. It's also true that Denmarkis a small, homogeneous country, which is why I pointedly warnedreaders not to assume they could simply copy its economy here.Still, there's good reason to think that the broader lessons abouttaxes and the welfare state are independent of size, starting withthe fact that larger Scandinavian countries have adopted similarapproaches and achieved similar results. And you don't have to takemy word for it. Many highly respected economists, including a few Icited in my article, have reached the same conclusion.

By