Family's Value

Many liberals gave Pat Moynihan grief 40 years ago for linking family structure to African American poverty, and that unease remains. The authors chalk it up to resistance to "moralism in public policy," but that's only part of the story. Conservative moralism has often stressed restraining sexuality rather than helping children. It has regularly fed heavy-handed mandates and crude exclusions, with perverse consequences for complicated families. Conservatives continue to push abstinence-only sex education, in spite of clear evidence it doesn't work. Many on the right still seek to reinstate highly restrictive divorce laws that will stop breakups both good and bad. Lately John McCain has cited "family values," and not much else, to justify his opposition to adoption by gay parents, ignoring the cruel impact on thousands of legal orphans.

Liberals resist this sort of thing--and so, it seems, do Douthat and Salam. The authors reason from the interests of families, not the value of tradition. In their relatively brief policy-proposal section, they suggest that Republicans "stigmatize illegitimacy indirectly" by offering big tax benefits only to parents who are married, but they admit this is probably "politically unrealistic" in the short-run. The authors don't even go in for kinder, gentler prodding, like George Bush's education programs aimed at promoting marriage.

Douthat and Salam instead urge today's Republicans to adopt two big-ticket items for the family. The first is a five-fold expansion of the child tax credit, made available down the income scale because it would be refundable against the payroll tax. The second, aimed largely at making more poor men more "marriageable," is a massive wage subsidy for low-income workers. Both would be available regardless of whether people are married, divorced, or single. Together, the two could easily cost more than the Bush tax cuts. In other words, Douthat and Salam want Republicans to throw money at the problem of family breakdown.

So the authors' proposals end up looking a lot like ideas that many progressives have passed around for years. In 2000, two separate sets of analysts, one at Harvard and one at the Economic Policy Institute, wrote papers about the "middle-class parent penalty" and proposed tax relief in response. As to the wage subsidy, America already has one that liberals love: the Earned Income Tax Credit. Progressive economists have pressed the expansion of EITC benefits to childless workers, who qualify for only paltry benefits under current law. They have also proposed to reduce the large marriage penalty that the EITC often imposes on the poor, a perversity that goes oddly unmentioned in the book.

Neither presidential candidate has fully embraced these ideas, but one comes a lot closer. More than half of McCain's tax cuts are for corporations (and hence the holders of capital); another big chunk is for upper-income taxpayers, through repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax. There is one break for most families--the expansion of the dependent exemption--but that proposal is worth more than twice as much to a millionaire as to a median family, and because it is not refundable, it is worth nothing to poor families and little to many in the working-class. By contrast, Obama would offer two tax breaks that benefit low-wage workers: the expansion of the EITC and a $500 per worker credit against payroll taxes. And he also cuts the EITC marriage penalty. According to the Tax Policy Center, Obama's tax plans are better than McCain's for the bottom 80 percent of families with children, and vastly superior for the bottom 40 percent.