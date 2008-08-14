It's the Gas Prices, Stupid

Right now, the election = the economy = gas prices = McCain. Barack Obama needs to change the equation--and here's how he can.

Ordinarily, this would be great news for Barack Obama, as conventional wisdom holds that when the economy slumps, so do the fortunes of the incumbent party. In fact, there is an entire cottage industry built around the concept. Recently, Reuters reported on three academic models that sought to forecast the election based on present macroeconomic conditions. Those models evaluated the tepid economy, and projected a Democratic victory by margins of 10 points, 4.4 points, and 3.6 points, respectively. As of August 11, however, my forecasting model at FiveThirtyEight.com (which looks at state and national polling trends, but not macroeconomic factors) projected an Obama victory by 2.0 points, lagging the economic models by several points.

I have been critical of the notion that Obama is “underachieving”--the Democrats have lost five of the last seven elections; a victory by any margin would be a significant event. But it would seem that Barack Obama is not leveraging the issue of the economy as effectively as he might.

The “economy,” of course, is an abstraction, a catch-all for a whole series of interrelated concerns ranging from jobs to taxes to commodities prices to equity markets to entitlement programs. But in the summer of 2008, the “economy” has come to signify something unusually specific: high gas prices.

As a matter of the overall economy, the impact of high gas prices has been exaggerated. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, motor fuel represents between five and six percent of Americans’ annual spending. Gas prices have increased by an average of 33 percent from this time a year ago, which translates to no more than a one or two percent hit in the pocketbook. Americans spend about the same amount on medical expenses as they do on gas, more than twice as much on food, and between six and seven times as much on shelter. For that matter, they spend more on the purchase of vehicles than they do on gas--and new car prices have actually gotten cheaper over the course of the past year.