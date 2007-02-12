When George W. Bush set out to sell his surge, he never imagined that he would need to convince the plan’s intellectual authors of its wisdom. But, a week after Bush delivered his State of the Union address, the American Enterprise Institute’s Frederick Kagan began furiously distancing himself from the escalation. “This is not our plan,” he told Salon. His writing partner, former Army Vice Chief of Staff Jack Keane, informed the Senate Armed Services Committee, “[I]t makes no sense to me.” It’s not just the president’s wonk base that has fled. Republican senators have begun looking more like the defeated Republican Guard, melting into the Democratic opposition. Bush’s prime- time defense of his escalation policy was followed by five new Republican draft resolutions opposing it.

So who in Washington actually believes this surge will work?Apparently, the one man who still believes in Mission Accomplished. We speak, of course, of Dick Cheney. A day after the State of the Union, he sat down with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for a remarkably feisty interview. When Blitzer mentioned the broad consensus that the administration had bungled its Iraq policy, the vice president dismissed such talk as “hogwash.” In fact, he said, “Bottom line is that we’ve had enormous successes, and we will continue to have enormous successes.” He denied that Iraq was a “terrible situation.” For a man with such a supposedly dark worldview, he is awfully cheery.

This isn’t spin applied to make the best of a bad situation. Cheney has repeated his optimistic take on Iraq so often that you can’t doubt his belief in it. And, therefore, he properly qualifies as a delusional individual. Now, Cheney may or may not be the most influential man in the White House these days. But his assumptions about Iraq continue to hold sway. Despite their plans for an escalation, administration officials fail to grasp the scale of our problem in Iraq—or its urgency. There’s a reason why the plan has virtually no defenders outside the president’s chain of command.

For the last week, Cheney and Bush have defended the plan by placing the onus on its critics. “Those who refuse to give this plan a chance to work have an obligation to offer an alternative that has a better chance for success,” Bush has argued. This is, to borrow Cheney’s phrase, hogwash.