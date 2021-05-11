Louis D. Rubin, Jr. On Baseball

By far the best of the new books is Robert W. Creamer's, which was serialized in Sports Illustrated. Also worth notice is Kal Wagenheim's Babe Ruth: His Life and Legend, which though written rather clumsily has much good material in it. (Oddly, only Wagenheim has thought to include a compilation of Ruth's lifetime record in his compendium.) Ken Sobol's Babe Ruth and the American Dream is a gauzy, debunking affair, mainly intent upon showing that the Babe was crude, lecherous, vulgar, stupid, swell-headed, cowardly, etc. If Sobol were to write a book on the Battle of Gettysburg, I'm sure he would concentrate upon the fact that Gen. Lee had diarrhea during the fighting.) Finally Robert Smith's Babe Ruth's America uses Ruth's career mainly to give us random discourse on political, social and economic life at the time. If the reader desires an 1800-word account of the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby, this is the book to read. On the other hand, if the reader wishes to learnabout Babe Ruth, the other biographies will prove more useful. Also, if the reader wishes to tax his eyesight, the blurred sans-serif typography in Smith is made to order. Ruth was a fairly elemental person, raised in a reformatory and greatly lacking in taste, but he was one of the most colorful of all athletes and by far the greatest power hitter in baseball history. He could hit a ball harder, longer and more frequently than any other player before or since. Ty Cobb had a higher batting average, but only because Ruth disdained punching out hits for his average and went for the fences. Aaron has now hit more home runs, but went to bat three times for every two of Ruth's. And Ruth dominated the game during his day to an incredible extent: in 1921, for example, when he hit 59 home runs, the two next leading home run hitters had 24 apiece, and only eight of the 16 major league teams had as many for their total team output. He also drove in 190 runs, hit for a .378 average, received 144 bases on balls, stole 17 bases, and had an incredible slugging percentage of .846.

In the 1920s the press, the economy and the Zeitgeist combined to make athletic heroes into figures of incomparable grandeur. Every sport had its paragons. Ruth, it seems to me, is the only one whose achievements do not depend, in part at least, upon the peculiar magnification of the period to give them their dominance. Reading Creamer's and Wagenheim's books, or for that matter just looking at the statistics ofRuth's record, makes one realize how magnificent an athlete he was. That he had the personality to match, and that the age demanded the image of its own accelerated bemusement, were fortuitous; his skill at hitting a baseball would have been sufficient.

The best way to convey what he was and did and what he represented was simply to relate the facts and quote the witnesses, and this is largely what Creamer and Wagenheim have done. In Creamer's words: "nobody else ever looked like Babe Ruth, or behaved like him. Or did all the things he did in his repressed, explosive, truncated life," It is good to have it told so well in print.