Porn of the Fourth of July

Strossen thinks, too, that any enforcement efforts would be directed against people who are already weak or unpopular. She fears that such laws will not be used against women who have perhaps been harmed by pornography, but instead against homosexuals, who, in her view, benefit from pornography, (Again and again Strossen seems to think it decisive, against any argument for regulating pornography, that some homosexual materials might be endangered. I am not sure why she thinks this.) She points out as well that suppression of sex-related speech has not usually worked to the benefit of women, and that the most sexually unequal societies are especially concerned to cabin and to control women's sexuality.

Strossen is right to say that any efforts to regulate sexually explicit material--traditionalist, feminist or something else--will raise hard problems of definition. Enforcement efforts may also go awry. Still, there are problems with Strossen's arguments. First, and in spite of what Strossen says, the existing legal standard really doesn't have a high degree of open-endedness. True, the relevant terms--"prurient interest," "patently offensive," "serious social value"--could mean, in the abstract, just about anything at all; but in the abstract almost all words could mean just about anything at all, and we can't have laws without words. As the legal standard has been worked out, it allows regulation of very little, indeed a narrowly defined class of materials. Under the current standard, the difficulties of vagueness and excessive breadth are not nearly so drastic as Strossen thinks. (This is not a defense of the current standard, which is problematic, I think, insofar as it allows offense to be a basis for regulating speech.) Along similar lines, it is surprising to find that Strossen does not adequately investigate the experience of other nations, including Germany, Spain, France and England, at least some of which regulate some sexually explicit materials without endangering Mapplethorpe or 2 Live Crew, not to mention classical music or the Bible.

Moreover, I am not sure why Strossen thinks that the new feminist anti-pornography efforts are so much more troublesome than the old traditionalist view. Time and again Strossen shows contempt for what she calls the "MacDworkinite" concept, but the contempt isn't earned. Many people who are uncertain about or disagree with MacKinnon and Dworkin are happy to acknowledge that if speech is to be regulated, it is a lot better to point to real-world harms than to invoke the community's offense. Many people believe that it is important to insist that women are not yet equal--in legislatures, in workplaces, in families--and that pornography is a problem because of its association with inequality, not least in sexual harassment.

Perhaps any effort to regulate sexually explicit materials on the basis of harm would produce special problems of vagueness and excessive breadth. But this depends on how the relevant legislation is written. It is even possible that the feminist argument, properly conceived, would result in less, not more, regulation of sexually explicit materials. The feminist argument, properly conceived, might encourage government to proceed against a subcategory of speech that is already regulable under current law. The feminist view might even make nonviolent or nonabusive materials totally immune from regulation (they are of course regulable under the prevailing traditionalist view). Everything depends on the particular way in which feminist goals are understood and translated into law.