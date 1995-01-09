Porn of the Fourth of July

Nadine Strossen is the president of the American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU has strong opinions about pornography. In its view, just about any restrictions on pornography are a bad idea, and a violation of the United States Constitution. This book, a real barn-burner, marshals almost every imaginable argument against restricting pornography. What is distinctive about Defending Pornography is that its author identifies herself not just as a strong opponent of "censorship," but also as a strong feminist: a feminist who wants to defend, and even to celebrate, pornography. Her intention is to respond to people who think that pornography should be regulated--or even criticized--on feminist grounds.

Strossen offers three arguments. First, she makes strictly legal claims and urges that restrictions on pornography amount to an infringement of the First Amendment to the Constitution. Even people who agree with Strossen will find, I think, that this is the weakest part of the book--windy, rhetorical, one-sided. Then Strossen turns policymaker and claims that any restrictions would be unhelpful and counterproductive; here she makes some noteworthy points about what she sees as the likely effects of real-world enforcement policies. And finally, and in some ways most interestingly, Strossen appears as sociologist, even sexologist. Here, she joins company with a number of other women who are concerned about the "cult of victimization," notably Katie Roiphe and Christina Hoff Sommers. Strossen defends her belief that women are agents, not just victims, in the world of sex as everywhere else. Strossen explores what she sees as the many valuable functions of pornography, in giving people pleasure and helping them to learn about their sexuality and to express an important aspect of themselves.

But we need to back up a bit, and to ask why some people think that it is legitimate or appropriate to regulate some sexually explicit materials. As a matter of law, such materials have never received full constitutional protection. The most familiar argument, accepted by the courts since the nineteenth century, invoked the need to protect traditional morality. The Supreme Court refined this argument in 1973, when the Court concluded that some materials ("obscenity") can be regulated under three conditions: (a) if, taken as a whole and under contemporary community standards, they appeal to the prurient interest; (b) if they depict or describe, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by state law; and (c) if, taken as a whole, they lack serious social value. These materials---according to the Supreme Court--are far from the "core" of the free speech guarantee and may be regulated on the basis of a lesser showing of harm, that is, they may be regulated without a demonstration of the likely "threat of imminent lawless action" required for regulation of political speech. The Court said that a legislature might believe that such materials "have a tendency to exert a corrupting and debasing impact leading to anti-social behavior."