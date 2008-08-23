That's the Ticket!

Biden’s history of public service has its blemishes, too. After masterminding the defeat of Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987, he famously botched the hearings for Clarence Thomas, presiding over a spectacle that somehow managed both to confirm a deeply conservative judge while making himself, and many liberals, seem insensitive to the concerns of women. Biden also voted for the Iraq War. He did so more reluctantly than some other Democrats, openly decrying President Bush's doctrine of preemption and promoting (with Republican Senator Richard Lugar) a measure that would have authorized war only to eliminate weapons of mass destruction. But when that effort failed, Biden voted for the final, broader resolution--thereby breaking with more prescient colleagues like Carl Levin and Jack Reed, who thought Bush hadn't made the case for war. Most recently, Biden supported the strongly anti-consumer 2005 bankruptcy law, although that was presumably a typical act of local political boosterism. (Delaware is home to the credit card industry.)

For many Washington insiders, it’s Biden’s words--not his votes--that deserve scrutiny. His promising 1988 presidential bid ended quickly following revelations he’d used quotes from other famous politicians, without attribution, and that he had a habit of exaggerating his past exploits. And while those transgressions are old news, might a general election campaign bring forth new ones? It’s a legitimate worry. The Obama campaign doesn’t need those sorts of distractions--not now and not for the next four years, should the Democrats win in November.

And yet as politically unfortunate as those instances have been, the more important question is what they reveal about Biden’s character and leadership qualities. I have no special reporting insights here, but the consensus that emerges from past writings about him--including the descriptions in Battle for Justice, Ethan Bronner’s account of the Bork hearings--is that Biden suffered from an acute case of intellectual insecurity. The boasts, in this view, reflected Biden’s constant fear that he would be perceived as a lightweight, either because of his (then) youth or lack of top intellectual credentials. (He graduated from the University of Delaware and, later, Syracuse Law School.) Biden is older now. Washington considers him, legitimately, an elder statesman. One can imagine--or at least hope--that the insecurity has waned over time.

And even if it hasn’t, it’s important to put this character flaw in context. Biden may have stretched the truth about his own accomplishments, but that’s a far lesser sin--at least in my book--than calculating every move based on political expediency or using high office to gain personal wealth. And there’s no sign that Biden has ever been prone to these sorts of problems. On the contrary, his political history suggests real courage on behalf of important, but controversial, causes. Biden had to fight for both VAWA and the Balkans intervention. As for using office to get rich, Biden’s record looks to be squeaky clean. Based on public disclosure forms, he is the least wealthy member of the U.S. Senate. It’s a reflection of his working-class roots--and the everyman sensibility that remains one of his most endearing characteristics. But it’s also a tribute to Biden’s virtue. Such a long tenure in office, surely, has presented ample opportunities for graft and shady dealings.

So Biden is not just qualified for the job. He is very qualified for the job. He can help Obama govern; should the unthinkable happen, he would make a capable and trustworthy commander-in-chief himself. But what does this tell us about Obama and how he makes decisions?