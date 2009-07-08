Meanwhile, a person familiar with the lobbying efforts of money managers says investors are sympathetic to the new agency. Many investors in mortgage-backed securities feel they were victimized when the big banks originated mortgages that borrowers couldn’t possibly afford (or even understand), then sold them off in pieces on Wall Street. “Ultimately, there’s a massive information asymmetry here. The banks have much better information than the person they sell [the mortgage] to down the road,” this source says. “As an investor, you prefer that the loans be highly standardized, really safe.” The caveat is if the proposal were to go too far--say, by outlawing certain types of high-interest loans rather than just making them more transparent.

Another regulatory fight that could split banks and investors revolves around derivatives. A derivative is basically a bet on the movement of the price of an asset, like a stock or commodity. The reason derivatives proved so dangerous during the recent financial crisis is that they link financial institutions in an extensive chain. If one side of a bet--a so-called counterparty--defaults, it can roil not only the institution on the other side of the bet, but all the companies that institution has bet with, and the companies those companies have bet with, setting off a massive chain reaction. The one derivatives-related reform everyone more or less accepts is that, whenever possible, derivatives should be traded through clearinghouses. That is, rather than A betting with B, and B betting with C, everyone would technically bet with a deep-pocketed middleman--the clearinghouse. That way, if A were to default, it wouldn't bring down B and C; the clearinghouse would make good on their bets. The trick is determining which bets lend themselves to this arrangement and which don’t. (The banks want to exempt more exotic bets to minimize the regulatory hassle.)

A similar logic applies to the related concept of a derivatives exchange. In addition to the clearinghouse idea, many Democrats in Congress want derivatives traded in a transparent marketplace where anybody can see the terms of a particular bet and improve them if they’re so inclined. Investors generally love exchanges because more competition and transparency means they’re likely to get better terms for the bets they place (though the leading hedge fund group, the Managed Funds Association, takes a more nuanced view). The banks dislike them because exchanges erode their profits. So, while some of the banks have endorsed exchanges in principle, they will fight aggressively to limit the types of derivatives that must be traded this way. Says the lobbyist: “Billions of dollars are tied up in what’s plain vanilla”--that is, standard enough to trade on an exchange--“and what’s not.”

Of course, investors aren’t always the good guys in these reform efforts. For example, one possible point of contention between the two groups is the extent to which the government should oversee hedge funds (where many investors reside, and which are currently unregulated). The Obama proposal targets hedge funds in two ways. First, those large and complex enough to pose a risk to financial markets would come under the watchful gaze of a newly created “systemic risk regulator.” Second, Obama wants all hedge funds to disclose the contents of their investment portfolios to the SEC.

The first idea is almost certain to happen, and the hedge funds are basically resigned to it. As for disclosure, while the hedge funds have endorsed Obama’s proposal for SEC registration, the question is whether Congress will ask them to fork over additional information--and, if so, how much. (One hawkish idea is to force hedge funds to publicly disclose their “short” positions--that is, the stocks they’re betting against.) The big banks, which are heavily regulated themselves, wouldn’t be upset to see hedge funds burdened by more exacting standards. Not surprisingly, the hedge funds take the opposite view and are mounting a counteroffensive on Capitol Hill.