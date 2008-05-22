The Movie Review: 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'

Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford deliver their familiar thrills--so why quibble that it's not quite as magical the fourth time around?

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is a trip down memory lane so twisty that one could easily get lost. The movie is a throwback, of course, to the Indy trilogy of the 1980s, which was itself a throwback to the pulp serials of the 1930s and ’40s. But, with the action now set in 1957 (19 years after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, itself released 19 years ago), it also carries a whiff of writer George Lucas’s 1973 breakthrough American Graffiti and its TV cousin “Happy Days,” themselves sentimental reminiscences of the ’50s and early ’60s. (The opening scene, in fact, features an impromptu drag race whose only discernable purpose is remind us that Harrison Ford got his movie-star start hot-rodding in Graffiti.) If that weren’t enough, the movie hearkens back to director Steven Spielberg’s ’70s oeuvre as well, specifically--well, I’m not going to say. But when a film starts off in Area 51, you pretty much know where it’s going to end up.

Even as the movie occasionally trips over its nostalgias, it’s still a likable, if unremarkable, entertainment, a pleasant echo of past delights. Credit Ford, who for the first time in a good while shows that he can still carry a big film. (We should all be so spry at 65.) And, most of all credit Spielberg, whose sheer technical expertise guides the movie over numerous rough patches. (Not so much Lucas, who reportedly insisted on the goofy sci-fi storyline and wanted to push it still further. His dream version no doubt concluded with Indy & Co. battling the Hutts on Tatooine.)

Befitting the period, Nazi antagonists have been replaced by Soviet ones (though apart from chief baddie Cate Blanchett’s accent, it’s hard to tell the difference), and our hero gets a rather rough introduction to the atomic age. But the comforting tropes of the franchise are all still there: the dark crypts and dense jungles; the creepy crawlers (scorpions, a snake, and some exceptionally irritable ants); the blowdart- and bola-wielding natives; the fisticuffs conducted across several vehicles in the midst of a high-speed pursuit; and, of course, cinema’s most immediately recognizable musical couplet: bum-pa-dum-dum, bum-pa-dum.

The movie does sag a bit in places. It’s nice to see Karen Allen again as Indy’s lost love, Marion Ravenwood, but their romantic sparring is not nearly as sharp as it was 27 years ago. And while partnering Indy with Marion’s twentysomething son “Mutt”--an inside joke for those who remember where the nickname “Indiana” came from--is hardly the disaster it might have been, when it comes to intergenerational accomplices, Shia LaBeouf is no Sean Connery. (Though here, too, credit Spielberg and LaBeouf for rescuing the character from what I assume to be Lucas’s over-the-top, Fonzish parody: the leather jacket, the motorcycle, the hair-trigger combing of his pomaded ducktail--all that’s missing is the mystical dominion over jukeboxes.) John Hurt also shows up as an old archeological colleague whose brain has been fried by the titular skull, and Ray Winstone tags along as an on-again, off-again frenemy, earning perhaps the movie’s best exchange. (Indy: “So you’re a triple agent?” Him: “No, I just lied about being a double agent.”)