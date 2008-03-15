Ballad of a Dead Man

Iván Rios was a remorseless killer and a sophisticate.

In February 2001, while I was doing research for my book on the forgotten wars, I met Iván Ríos, the FARC commander who was recently executed by his own security chief and bodyguard somewhere on the border between the Columbian provinces of Caldia and Antioquia.

This morning's newspapers say he was 40 years old at that time. In my memory he was a little older than that.

In any case, he was the youngest of the seven members of the general secretariat of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

He was also the most cultivated of the group, perhaps the most intelligent, the only one to have studied at the university in Medellín. Before he went underground he was called Manuel Muñoz Ortiz, and his relationship with FARC supreme leader Manuel Marulanda Vélez, nicknamed "Tirofijo" ("Sureshot"), was very close. He was in Tirofijo's inner circle. As Osama bin Laden said of another brilliant intellectual, Omar Sheikh, he was a sort of adopted son.