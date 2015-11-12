These letters, in their abundance and style, are the tangible remains of a protracted love-hate relationship between two remarkable modern literary personages: Edmund Wilson, the rooted American, who was primarily a critic, and Vladimir Nabokov, the uprooted exile from Russia, who was primarily a novelist--in a language not his own. The two thought they understood one another; both had a great deal of professional pride and both were inclined to be polyglot; both also wore the masks of their growing eminence. Their letters can be read as a continuing pas de deux, a ballet of "upmanship" that has its comic side if one thinks of two impatient irritable irascible portly figures cavorting on a stage; but this also has its saddening side, for they had great talents in their different fields which might have been better used than in this often trivial and pedantic controversy. There are some 250 letters in which we may be diverted by Wilson's correcting Nabokov's occasionally baroque English or Nabokov's grand seigneur way of correcting Wilson's Russian--and yet both showing a great measure of warmth and affection for each other. It was inevitable that an explosion should occur sooner or later. This came after Lolita and Nabokov's heavily annotated translation of Pushkin. Wilson disliked the novel; and he disliked Nabokov's way of considering himself (as he said in a review) "unique and incomparable and that everybody else … is an oaf and an ignoramus … usually with implications that he is a low class person and a ridiculous personality." The fireworks lasted a long time--in magazines, in correspondence columns, and ultimately in their books.

Their differences lay deeper than in their interminable discussion of Anglo- Russian prosody, their splashing about in trochees, iambs, anapests and amphibrachs. Wilson had accepted--what Nabokov could never accept--the historical fact of the Russian revolution of 1917. Nabokov, cast into the vortex of modern history by that revolution, made a wanderer in Berlin, Paris, New York, lived in nostalgic memories of the Old Russia, where life had seemed benign to the small upper middle class in that vast continent of illiteracy. He could not accept Wilson's probing into the human side of Lenin and Trotsky. To Nabokov they were simply ogres. Wilson could weigh them in the scale of the world's revolutionaries, as we might, with Cromwell, or Castro, Robespierre or, even at this moment, Khomeini. He pleaded guilty to having over-romanticized Lenin in To the Finland Station from the then-existing sources. But Wilson was mainly preoccupied, as he put it, with "the writing and acting of history." Nabokov confined himself to the writing (and perhaps at moments the living) of fiction. Wilson admired the poetry in Nabokov and his storytelling gifts; but he could not accept the "lost world side" of the imaginative emigre. This made Nabokov seem to Wilson ahistorical and apolitical.

The world knows that outside his novels Nabokov was a lover of butterflies, what is called by the awkward word "lepidopterology." He chased their evanescence and their iridescence in many parts of the world, seeking the rarest specimens, even as he chased rare words. In one of his letters, Wilson pointedly asks how Nabokov could "study butterflies from the point of view of their habitat and … pretend

that it is possible to write about human beings and leave out of account all questions of society and environment." That expressed the core of their differences. Behind the screen of delicate acrimony that descended when they discussed how to render Pushkin, there remained this great divergence and each took a different road. Nabokov was in reality of the party of art for art--and he was an artist. Wilson aspired to art too--like Sainte-Beuve he tried to write novels, poetry, plays--but he was too analytical, too critical. This enabled him to see around Nabokov, but he could not perhaps feel sufficiently the extent to which butterflies and nymphets--the world in miniatures--enabled Nabokov to escape from many of the humiliating realities he had encountered in his struggle for survival.