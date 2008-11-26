The Case For Cuomo

Why New York's attorney general is the leading candidate to replace Hillary.

The speculation about who will replace Hillary Clinton has reduced New York governor David Paterson’s choice to a contest among voting blocs. Will Paterson want to placate Hispanics (with Representative Jose Serrano, for instance), women (Reprepresentative Kirsten Gillibrand), or suburbanites (Nassau County executive Thomas Suozzi)? Even the governor has gotten into the identity-politics game: Asked yesterday if it’s important that a senator be hail from somewhere other than New York City, Paterson responded, “It’s very important.” The irony is that the most politically expedient choice for Paterson happens to be a white guy from New York City: Andrew Cuomo.

As an unelected governor with fragile poll numbers and the responsibility for rescuing New York from a spiraling financial mess, Paterson has three important factors to weigh: Which candidate will court the least controversy? Who will have the most juice in Washington? And who is the safest choice to defend the seat in 2010? All of these questions point in the direction of New York’s attorney general.

For Paterson, Cuomo is by far the safest choice. Of all the potential candidates (Paterson has taken himself out of the running), Cuomo is the only statewide elected official. He’s got an approval rating of 61 percent, high name recognition, and broad support among Democrats and Republicans. He was the number one choice to replace Clinton among 43 percent of registered New York voters (including 50% Republican voters), according to last week’s Marist Poll. Placing second were Puerto Rican congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and congresswoman Nita Lowey, both with 5 percent.

Despite heavy turnover among his staff attorneys, Cuomo has had a successful two years in office, starting with his probe of the college student loan industry. His inquiries into home appraisers, sub-prime lenders, and the credit default swap market have made him a player in the financial crisis, while the other candidates have been relegated to spectators seats. “It’s a big job. It’s not a job for someone who could be seen as a little light on the issues,” as one friend and adviser to Cuomo put it. True, Paterson wouldn’t be appeasing a particular base by elevating Cuomo, but he would also risk less of a backlash. An overt bid to satisfy one bloc could wind up alienating another. Elevating a congressman would only breed resentment and jealousy among the rest of the delegation.