The best solution is to amend the Constitution and replace life tenure with a single, nonrenewable term of 15 or 20 years. Retired justices would receive their full salaries as pensions (just as they do now), and they would be forever barred from other paid work and from holding other offices. Such a system would make justices just as independent as life tenure does, if not more so. The restrictions might seem heavy-handed, but they are unlikely to dry up the supply of candidates for the job of Supreme Court justice. And under such a system, presidents would be more able to choose the strongest candidates. If a president thought that a particular 50-year-old or even a 45-year-old were the best person for the job, so be it. But there would be no reason to prefer a 45-year-old to a 50-year-old, nor a 50-year-old to a 55-year-old. Within a range of about a dozen years, age would be irrelevant.

A fixed term would also help democratize the court. Obviously, the judiciary should be independent of the electorate in the short term, and judges should never simply follow political winds rather than engaging in their best efforts to reason about the law. But the Supreme Court of a constitutional democracy should also share mainstream public values in the long term. In our system, the primary mechanism for achieving that goal is presidential selection of justices. If it works properly, presidential selection enables different political coalitions to shape the court in the same rough proportion as they are able to persuade the public of the wisdom of their worldviews over a series of electoral cycles. But given life tenure, justices can partly frustrate that long-term feedback mechanism by timing their retirements to choose which political party will appoint their successors. Fixed terms would not eliminate that possibility, but they would substantially reduce it.

Similarly, a fixed term would remake the court every four or five presidential election cycles, rather than letting the distant past continue to hold sway. (Most of the justices sitting today were named by presidents elected during the Cold War, and the party that has won the popular vote in four of the last five presidential elections has appointed only two of the nine justices now sitting.) Finally, a fixed term might mitigate the aristocratic aura that surrounds the court and that justices can let go to their heads if they are not constantly vigilant. One healthy aspect of the rule of law is the idea that offices are not personal; but the boundary between office and occupant tends to erode when the occupant has the right to be there forever. (The Constitution forbids titles of nobility, but in a world where you keep the job until your death, "Supreme Court Justice" is close.)

Unfortunately, imposing a fixed term would almost certainly require a constitutional amendment, and that is a tall order. So if ending life tenure is not in the cards, then as a second-best solution, Congress could enact a statute setting a minimum age--55, say, or even 60--for membership on the court. The Framers established minimum ages for Congress and for the presidency but left the matter unaddressed for judges. Given what we now know about the two-party system, it might make sense to impose a similar rule on the third branch.

A minimum age regime would limit the field of candidates--but perhaps no more than the de facto maximum age regime that now prevails. It would err on the side of greater experience, and it would limit the youth race at a reasonable point. It would also secure at least some of the other benefits described above, including raising the chances that the justices would reflect the democratic decisionmaking of the last several election cycles. To be sure, the same partisan dynamics that create the youth problem in the first place would dissuade Congress from enacting this reform during a period of unified government. But it might seem more attractive in a lame-duck session or, better yet, at a moment of divided government when the judiciary is in rough partisan balance.