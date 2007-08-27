Lumps of Coal

Edwin Guzman, a former Colombian military officer, testified to the close cooperation between Drummond and the local paramilitaries, explaining that Drummond essentially enjoyed the protection jointly provided by La Popa Battalion of the Colombia army and the AUC paramilitaries, who were more effective because they did not have the same restraints the army had. A single paramilitary group, known as Adan Rojas, managed to keep three different leftist forces--FARC, EPL, ELN--from attacking the railroad on which the company hauls coal to the coast. According to Salvatore Mancuso, a senior paramilitary member now in jail, coal companies were paying $70,000 a month for rail protection, with the biggest contribution from Drummond. The company denies any cooperation with the paramilitaries or that it threatened union members.

Fortunately, the U.S. is expected next year to start ramping up funds earmarked for Colombia's prosecutors and judiciary, a long-overdue restructuring of aid that is still lopsidedly devoted (75 percent) to drug interdiction and to the military, which, according to Human Rights Watch, is itself is often deemed to be collaborating with the paramilitaries. The International Crisis Group advocates a more balanced 50-50 ratio of money going to social programs. But as Maria McFarland of Human Rights Watch notes, there have been similar human-rights promises before, such as special prosecutions units devoted to solving the murders of journalists--and yet Colombia remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for reporters.

The public trial, and the possibility of a retrial, does not appear to have changed Drummond's m.o. at the La Loma mine. United Steelworkers President Leo Gerard wrote to Drummond on August 23 to complain about the suspension for 30 days of five union officials--including Raul Sosa, who attended the trial in Alabama--for entirely lawful activities which "may have been in retaliation" for the lawsuit. Estivenson Avila, the current president of the local mining union (Sintramienergetica), says the company continues to be reckless about workers' health, safety, and general well-being. Driver truckers, for instance, suffer spinal cord injuries when huge boulders, some as large as 15 tons, are dumped into the vehicles. The company refuses to break the boulders up because it would sacrifice efficiency. Workers are not able to see the company doctor until their seven-day shift is finished and then he tends to discount work-related injuries. When workers finish their 12-hour shift and return to boarding houses there is often no water or electricity to power fans. (The company declined numerous requests to comment.) This is hardly model corporate citizenship for a leading foreign investor--especially for a company like Drummond whose very future is dependent on its coal reserves in Colombia; the company has only one small mine still in operation in Alabama--and company executives are beginning to learn the hard way why making nice is better business. Despite the verdict, the trial severely dented the company's reputation inside, local journalists say. The negative publicity has also drawn more official attention to the company, especially from the Colombia Comptroller-General's office, which recently won two cases against the company--one resulting in Drummond agreeing to pay retroactive royalties of $39.8 million. Meanwhile, in Alabama, an appeal in the Drummond case was filed by the plaintiffs on August 27, the beginning of a process that is expected to take at least another year.

Ultimately, the U.S. government needs to ensure that American firms resist 'taking sides'--and to punish them if they don't. Not to, undermines wider U.S. policy interests. U.S. companies' collusions with paramilitaries help keep Colombia the most dangerous country in the world for trade unionists; it's responsible for roughly 70 percent of the world's annual toll of killed unionists. Perversely, a high percentage of these are teachers, who double as local leaders. Of the 2,200 labor murders in Colombia since 1991, there have been only 34 convictions, according to Colombian government statistics. It's a record that has stiffened U.S. labor's--and so far Congress's--opposition to the proposed Free Trade Agreement with Colombia. As a letter written to Congress in June and co-signed by 13 U.S. union leaders said, "Approval of a free trade agreement where more trade unionists continue to be killed than in the rest of the world combined and where murders of trade unionists continue to enjoy a 98% rate of impunity would make a mockery of any U.S. trade policy commitment on worker rights." The Bush Administration will try once again to pass the agreement this fall.

By Ken Stier