Centrifugal Violence

Since seizing power in a 1989 coup, the government of Omar Al Bashir has terrorized Sudan's outlying regions and neighbors--killing or displacing millions, all in the name of maximizing its own influence. The events of recent months in Darfur and elsewhere show that this strategy has not changed.

* Events of the past few months

* Population movements of the past few months

* Violence initiated or exacerbated by the Sudanese regime since it took power in 1989