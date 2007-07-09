Such small-scale actions are nothing new. Indeed, nations have routinely violated each other's sovereignty with gusto, whether it is Russian forces entering Georgia to apprehend Chechen terrorists or Rwanda's Tutsi-led military pursuing Hutu militants with Tutsi blood on their hands in the Congo. Turkey alone carried out 29 incursions against PKK targets in Iraq during the 1990s. Stretching further back, the U.S. military didn't think twice about crossing into Mexico in pursuit of Pancho Villa in 1916, in response to his raid of New Mexico.

But "hot pursuit" raises touchy issues of territorial sovereignty and may open a dangerous legal can of worms. Some legal scholars say it is a bastardization of a law of the sea, which allows ships on the high seas to pursue and overtake other ships if a crime is committed on the former ship's sovereign waters, and they remain unconvinced that the principle carries any legitimacy on land. Any armed incursion that violates another state's territorial borders and is not in self-defense or sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council, they say, constitutes an act of war, clear and simple. "This idea of hot pursuit is merely an attempt to twist the law of the sea doctrine into a self-defense idea," says Peter Danchin, an assistant professor of law at the University of Maryland. "What we're talking about is the use of force against the territory of another state."

Another concern is that the doctrine, if implemented, might supplant other legal channels, such as the extradition process. After all, it would seem foolish to wait around for Iraqi Kurds to arrest and extradite PKK rebels to Turkey or Syria to extradite Al Qaeda operatives to the United States if a more expedient alternative existed. Britain can't even persuade Russia to extradite a suspect wanted in the poisoning of a Russian national. Still others argue that, rather than limiting the size of conflicts, "hot pursuit" may be misinterpreted by governments as a provocation that could spark wider wars or lend greater legitimacy to nations that launch preemptive strikes under the legal mantle of "anticipatory self-defense."

Given these uncertainties, it seems international law may need some amending to reflect modern realities. After all, terrorists or armed rebels, much like ships at sea, should not be allowed to cross state boundaries to escape pursuit. Likewise, governments have a legal obligation--under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1373, passed shortly after 9/11--to prevent their territories from becoming terrorist safe havens. Indeed, the high seas may be an apt metaphor to describe the rugged hills of northern Waziristan or Iraqi Kurdistan, lawless frontiers from whence armed rebels can safely carry out cross-border attacks against civilian populations.

In small ways, some Western states are already formalizing the doctrine to allow more legal wiggle room to cross one another's borders in the name of law enforcement. Several European countries, for example, agreed in 2005 to allow police from their states to cross into the others in pursuit of a criminal. But broader agreement is needed. "Hot pursuit" should complement, not replace, other legal avenues and should apply only if all other means--legal, diplomatic, or otherwise--have been exhausted. The United Nations should spell out specific ground rules, including where, when, and under what circumstances "hot pursuit" is allowed, to prevent the principle from being abused by nations itching to invade their neighbors.