American Idol, however, puts the lie to this nostalgic story line. Whatever influence Edmund Wilson may have achieved in his prime, it hardly compares with the power of Cowell. It is true that Cowell wasn’t nurtured by the alcoves of City College or hardened by the rough-and-tumble of Partisan Review. He comes to criticism by way of the far less intellectually rigorous record industry, where he made a career of producing acts like the Spice Girls knockoff Girl Thing and songs like “So Macho,” as well as churning out Power Rangers albums. This populist sensibility accounts for his preternatural gift for identifying the ineffable qualities of pop stardom. Call him the Robert Parker of Top 40. Unlike schooled critics, who can distinguish a major from a minor chord, Cowell understands how looks, persona, and “showmanship” can compensate for a competent but otherwise bland performance. And his career producing schlock has given him a superb eye for identifying it.

On the program, Idol judges render assessments but don’t actually vote for contestants. Their power rests entirely in their ability to sway the public—in other words, with the power of their criticism. Although Cowell’s harsh pronouncements frequently make him the subject of jeers during the live broadcasts, his opinions routinely lead millions to pick up their phones and vote for his favored candidates. For the past three seasons, he has championed the contest’s eventual winner at an early stage in the competition, celebrating singers without obvious prospects of triumphing. Last year, he (alone among the judges) declared country singer Carrie Underwood the inevitable winner of the competition two months before the season finale, thus sealing her fate. (Remind me again: How many readers did Wilson win for the French symbolists?)

Cowell doesn’t just influence the outcome of the competition; he affects its substance. In response to Cowell’s advice, raw-sounding rockers have experimented with unfamiliar genres to expose their “sensitive side”; torch singers have dropped their crutch reliance on ballads. Of course, Cowell isn’t shy about claiming credit for these small victories. (“Well, I have to take a certain amount of credit for that performance,” he boasted several weeks ago.) When spreading the good news about his favored singers, Cowell avoids the fate of many contemporary critics, especially movie reviewers. After watching so much dreck, movie reviewers get so excited when they encounter a solidly constructed film that they lose control of their faculties, slathering Million Dollar Baby and Crash with superlatives formerly reserved for Fellini and Scorsese. Cowell, on the other hand, will frequently begin his most effusive comments with a deprecating remark about the contestant’s hair style or past performances. And, even in his most enthusiastic moments, he’ll rarely say more than “very good” or “it worked.” But, in his restraint, he has achieved the ultimate critical fantasy—to actually shape the objects of criticism, to play the role of co-creator.



When Cowell issues his judgments, he likes to begin by denying the obvious. “I don’t mean to be rude,” he apologizes. Then he will go on to say something like, “You have about as much Latin flair as a polar bear. It was horrendous.” And, to be fair, he isn’t truly rude. His comments more precisely fall within a subgenre of criticism known as “snark,” to borrow a phrase from Julavits’s widely discussed essay on the state of criticism. Snark, by her definition, is when “reviews are just an opportunity for a critic to strive for humor, and to appear funny and smart and a little bit bitchy, without attempting to espouse any higher ideals.” For Julavits, snark, which she denounces as both self-serving and nihilistic, has played an essential role in creating modern-day critics’ impotence.