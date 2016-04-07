Highbrows widely regard the singing competition American Idol—and the contest’s mascot, its tart English judge, Simon Cowell—as an omen of impending cultural apocalypse. To list the specifics of this grim forecast: Performing more-or-less karaoke, complete with shooting flames and ocean waves projected on a massive video screen behind them, contestants pay homage to the most irksome trifles in the history of pop. (Tonight, we fête the genius of Gloria Estefan; next week, Barry Manilow!) Despite the unspeakable lameness of these acts, their perpetrators have occasionally received vote totals comparable to presidential candidates. And, if you momentarily allow the escapist pleasures of this spectacle to sweep you away, your enjoyment will inevitably be interrupted by the ubiquitous product placements, reminding you of Idol’s crassness. (Damn, Coca-Cola red room!) Above all, there’s the smug, cynical Cowell in his too-tight Armani t-shirts. His unceasing stream of aperçus—“If you were the only person who entered this competition, you still wouldn’t win”—are presented as evidence of a sadistic penchant for humiliating unworldly teens and the carny masses of Idol wannabes.



Leveling this critique at Idol, however, requires a certain myopia. It mistakes the trappings of the show—the endless renditions of Phil Collins, the shrieking, sign-waving girls in the audience—for Idol’s true contribution to culture. That contribution comes in the form of Cowell, who, along with his fellow judges of lesser intellect, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, issues critiques of each singer’s performance. Every week, he finds new pejorative descriptions for the lame music he encounters. “I think you’re possibly the worst singer in the world,” he has quipped. Or, “You take singing lessons? Do you have a lawyer? Get a lawyer and sue your singing teacher.” But, far from precipitating cultural decline, these vicious performances have restored authority to the one figure that can salvage us from doom: the critic.



Critics don’t just exist as arbiters of taste and explicators of art. They exist to bemoan their own inability to influence the world. In an essay on book reviewing, George Orwell once portrayed the critic as “a man in a moth-eaten dressing gown ... [a] down-trodden, nerve-racked creature.” This self-pitying streak often makes critics sound like militant Muslim enthusiasts for the lost caliphate of Al Andalus—always pining, with somewhat selective memory, for the moment when they exerted genuine authority over Western civilization. Countless books (The Last Intellectuals, What Happened to Art Criticism?, every homage to Edmund Wilson ever written) wax nostalgic for the time when the public paid attention to the likes of Trilling, Leavis, and Greenberg—a renaissance that ended with the cultural reformation of the 1960s. By contrast, we now live in what The Believer’s Heidi Julavits has called the “Teflon age of criticism,” where reviews don’t stick to either artists or consumers of art.

American Idol, however, puts the lie to this nostalgic story line. Whatever influence Edmund Wilson may have achieved in his prime, it hardly compares with the power of Cowell. It is true that Cowell wasn’t nurtured by the alcoves of City College or hardened by the rough-and-tumble of Partisan Review. He comes to criticism by way of the far less intellectually rigorous record industry, where he made a career of producing acts like the Spice Girls knockoff Girl Thing and songs like “So Macho,” as well as churning out Power Rangers albums. This populist sensibility accounts for his preternatural gift for identifying the ineffable qualities of pop stardom. Call him the Robert Parker of Top 40. Unlike schooled critics, who can distinguish a major from a minor chord, Cowell understands how looks, persona, and “showmanship” can compensate for a competent but otherwise bland performance. And his career producing schlock has given him a superb eye for identifying it.

On the program, Idol judges render assessments but don’t actually vote for contestants. Their power rests entirely in their ability to sway the public—in other words, with the power of their criticism. Although Cowell’s harsh pronouncements frequently make him the subject of jeers during the live broadcasts, his opinions routinely lead millions to pick up their phones and vote for his favored candidates. For the past three seasons, he has championed the contest’s eventual winner at an early stage in the competition, celebrating singers without obvious prospects of triumphing. Last year, he (alone among the judges) declared country singer Carrie Underwood the inevitable winner of the competition two months before the season finale, thus sealing her fate. (Remind me again: How many readers did Wilson win for the French symbolists?)