Which brings me to my son, Daniel Pearl. Thanks to the release of AMighty Heart, the movie based on Mariane Pearl's book of the sametitle, Danny's legacy is once again receiving attention. Of course,no movie could ever capture exactly what made Danny special--hishumor, his integrity, his love of humanity--or why he was admiredby so many. For journalists, Danny represents the courage andnobility inherent in their profession. For Americans, Danny is asymbol of one of our very best national instincts: the desire toextend a warm hand of friendship and dialogue to faraway lands andpeoples. And for anyone who is proud of their heritage or faith,Danny's last words, "I am Jewish," showed that it is possible tofind dignity in one's identity even in the darkest of moments.Traces of these ideas are certainly evident in A Mighty Heart, andI hope viewers will leave the theater inspired by them.

At the same time, I am worried that A Mighty Heart falls into a trapBertrand Russell would have recognized: the trap of moralequivalence, of seeking to extend the logic of tolerance a step toofar. You can see hints of this in the film's comparison of Danny'sabduction to Guantanamo--it opens with pictures from theprison--and its comparison of Al Qaeda militants to CIA agents. Youcan also see it in the comments of the movie's director, MichaelWinterbottom, who wrote on The Washington Post's website that AMighty Heart and his previous film, The Road to Guantanamo, "arevery similar. Both are stories about people who are victims ofincreasing violence on both sides. There are extremists on bothsides who want to ratchet up the levels of violence and hundreds ofthousands of people have died because of this."

Drawing a comparison between Danny's murder and the detainment ofsuspects in Guantanamo is precisely what the killers wanted, asexpressed in both their e-mails and the murder video. ObviouslyWinterbottom did not mean to echo their sentiments, and certainlynot to justify their demands or actions. Still, I am concerned thataspects of his movie will play into the hands of professionalobscurers of moral clarity.

Indeed, following an advance screening of A Mighty Heart, a panelistrepresenting the Council on American-Islamic Relations reportedlysaid, "We need to end the culture of bombs, torture, occupation,and violence. This is the message to take from the film." Themessage that angry youngsters are hearing is unfortunate: All formsof violence are equally evil; therefore, as long as one persists,others should not be ruled out. This is precisely the logic used byMohammed Siddiqui Khan, one of the London suicide bombers, in his2005 videotape on Al Jazeera. "Your democratically electedgovernments," he told Westerners, "continuously perpetuateatrocities against my people. ... [W]e will not stop this fight."

Danny's tragedy demands an end to this logic. There can be nocomparison between those who take pride in the killing of anunarmed journalist and those who vow to end such acts--no ifs,ands, or buts. Moral relativism died with Daniel Pearl, in Karachi,on January 31, 2002.