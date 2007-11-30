Giuliani in particular had been warmly inclined toward immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, when he was mayor of liberal and diverse New York City.

Here's Giuliani in 1996: "The anti-immigration issue that's now sweeping the country in my view is no different than the movements that swept the country in the past," he said. "You look back at the Chinese Exclusionary Act, or the Know-Nothing movement--these were movements that encouraged Americans to fear foreigners, to fear something that is different, and to stop immigration." That's an excellent description of the current moment.

But on Wednesday, Giuliani played right into the feelings he once condemned and downplayed his past--even if he couldn't fully deny it. After Romney assailed Giuliani for turning New York into a "sanctuary city," the former mayor said that Romney had employed illegal immigrants to do work on his Massachusetts home, transforming it into a "sanctuary mansion."

Romney, in turn, asked Giuliani if he was saying that a person who hired a company for home improvement work should be expected to ask someone in the work crew who had "a funny accent" to prove he was here legally. The exchange made both men look very small.

But there did come the heroic moments from Huckabee and McCain--moments that may have done them little good with the GOP's primary voters.

When Romney attacked Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor, for supporting a state program under which some children of illegal immigrants got help to attend college, Huckabee stuck to his guns. "In all due respect, we're a better country than to punish children for what their parents did," Huckabee said. I hope he's right.

Huckabee, the first male in his family to graduate from high school, got in a nice dig at Romney's very privileged background by noting: "I worked my way through college."

As for McCain, he seemed disgusted by the odor of the nativist compost being spread around the stage. "This whole debate saddens me a little bit," he said. Of immigrants, he dared to declare: "These are God's children as well, and they need some protections under the law and they need some of our love and compassion." I hope God blesses McCain for that.

What happened on Wednesday night is actually scary. A legitimate concern over the failures of our national immigration policy is being transformed into an ugly attempt to turn immigrants into scapegoats for all our discontents. The real shame is that both Romney and Giuliani know better.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

