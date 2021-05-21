E. Collins, 2b.

When a man has been playing professional baseball for fifteen years on top of four years of college ball he is usually referred to as "veteran," "hoary" and "old ancient." I have seen no such references to Collins. Never have I heard a fan remark of Collins, "That bird is cooked. They should bench him." Rather do the bleachers say with a certain awe, "You can't beat that Collins boy, he's in there playing ball all a' time."

But the perfect tribute to Collins comes, I think, from the umpires. These close-fisted cynics are Sir Huberts with their praise. Have you ever noticed that on those happily rare occasions when Eddie fumbles one, the base umpire turns and grins at his manifest discomfiture? It is decidedly unethical for an umpire to express any feeling whatever about the misfortunes of a ball-player. When instead of condoning them they smile, the implications are that the umpires are saying, "Why Eddie, you of all people to pull a bone like that. I wouldn't have thought it of you, Eddie."

The day that an umpire, instead of kidding Eddie, pats him on the back after a muff, that day he becomes "the veteran Collins."

Collins is sure of his hand from the stands in whatever park he plays, because to the American baseball public he represents two things more to be desired than honey and the honeycomb--the fighting spirit and the competence that makes it effective.