On the Asymmetry of Creation and Appreciation

It was late afternoon in the middle of the week, so we had the luxury of having the garden almost entirely to ourselves. Perhaps because of this feeling of intimacy, or perhaps because the experience was so exhilarating, strangers--and they were always on their own--kept exclaiming, as they occasionally walked by us, "Isn't it beautiful?" To which we immediately and enthusiastically gave our assent. These exchanges made me think of the eighteenth-century writers on beauty, who were the first to wonder about the delight that comes from contemplating beautiful objects, especially those found in nature. I was just beginning to remind my husband what Kant had said about people only being able to appreciate beauty in the company of others when another stranger expressed her pleasure in the lilacs to us. Again, we met her enthusiasm with our own.

As the three of us stood transfixed under the clear, cool light of the early May sun that made the colored blossoms around us practically vibrate with intensity, she proceeded to tell us that most of these lilacs were only as old as the nineteenth century, that the only reason they existed at all was because of the patience and dedication of one French family of nurserymen, the Lemoines. She told us that the first modern varieties were hybridized during the Franco-Prussian War in Nancy by Victor Lemoine, perhaps the greatest plant breeder the world has ever known, himself from a long line of nurserymen that stretched back generations. The first year of his efforts to produce a race of ornamental double lilacs, Lemoine, ably assisted by his wife, crossed more than 100 flowers, only to produce a mere 7 seeds. The stranger assured us that this small harvest was nevertheless enough to ensure the success of their hybridizing project. She also told us that the Lemoines were known to plant as many as 10,000 seedlings so they could select maybe 1 or 2 choice specimens. What would they do with the rest? They plowed them under. And with this last piece of lilac lore, our garden expert suddenly bade us farewell, giving the full force of her attention over to a lovely singled-flowered bush, milky white with buds the color of heavy cream and sulfur, just to the right of where we were standing.

Ten thousand seedlings to produce one or two perfect plants! Could that possibly be true? From our own experience, we knew that the making and sustaining of even small roof-top gardens required extraordinary care, so she might not have been exaggerating when it came to what was involved in hybridizing cultivars. As we walked past our new acquaintance, who had now turned her nose back to her botanizing, reabsorbing her senses in a cluster of fragrant flowers, my husband remarked on the intensity of her attention, and we both agreed that almost everyone we had seen that day seemed equally absorbed by the details of whatever wonder of nature they had before them. "Far more attentive," I couldn't help adding, "than people in museums or galleries looking at art." It seemed a terrible asymmetry that an artist spends weeks, sometimes months, even years, making a painting, but a spectator often takes it in with a single glance. I reminded my husband of a lecture we once heard about museums having done studies of visitors' viewing habits only to find that the typical viewer spends on average eleven seconds in front of any given work.