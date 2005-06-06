On the Asymmetry of Creation and Appreciation

Beauty is better with others.

I was yearning to see the flowers that I love most this time of year--peonies--and it was a particularly lovely spring day, so my husband and I took the subway to Brooklyn to visit the botanical gardens there. Perhaps because it had been a rather cool spring, it turned out that we had arrived too early; the feathery blooms of the peonies were still tightly bound up in perfectly rounded, silky orbs. I was disappointed, but not for long, since the timing of our visit happened to coincide with the precise moment of the efflorescence of the garden's amazing lilac collection--one of the true glories of spring that, even though we are faithful visitors to the garden, we have never had the good fortune to see. From a distance, some lilac bushes looked as if they had received a divine chromatic dusting ranging in hue from pale purple and soft lilac to rose, mauve, and wedgewood blue. As we made our approach, we also saw bushes with flowers so thick and dense as to take on the appearance of clusters of sponges or, better yet, of coral reefs but the colors claret, purple, violet, magenta. When we moved off the path to get nearer to this inviting presentation of what nature served up to our senses, I didn't know which bush to take in first. It is hard to say which was the more intoxicating--the color of the pyramid-shaped blossoms or their fragrance. But then the one only served to intensify the dizzying sensation of the other.

For a moment, I felt as if I were losing myself in the heady atmosphere of the fresh and sweet fragrance, only to be called back to myself by my husband, who was directing my attention to a profusely perfumed bush whose heavy doubled flowers seemed to pattern out like a pointillist field of subtle yet distinct daubs of color. As we adjusted our eyes to the details of the bush, my husband, whose visual sensitivity is far more heightened than mine, revealed for me the hidden order of color: The top part of the flower--which, when viewed close up, looked like tight bunches of waxy little berries--was actually composed of buds swelling with a deeper shade of blue than the cluster of star-shaped florets dangling below them--some soft blue and partially open; others fully open and lavender. For the next hour or so, we moved from bush to bush, sometimes alone, sometimes coming together, lost and ecstatic in the sheer variety of the lilacs blooming.

It was late afternoon in the middle of the week, so we had the luxury of having the garden almost entirely to ourselves. Perhaps because of this feeling of intimacy, or perhaps because the experience was so exhilarating, strangers--and they were always on their own--kept exclaiming, as they occasionally walked by us, "Isn't it beautiful?" To which we immediately and enthusiastically gave our assent. These exchanges made me think of the eighteenth-century writers on beauty, who were the first to wonder about the delight that comes from contemplating beautiful objects, especially those found in nature. I was just beginning to remind my husband what Kant had said about people only being able to appreciate beauty in the company of others when another stranger expressed her pleasure in the lilacs to us. Again, we met her enthusiasm with our own.

As the three of us stood transfixed under the clear, cool light of the early May sun that made the colored blossoms around us practically vibrate with intensity, she proceeded to tell us that most of these lilacs were only as old as the nineteenth century, that the only reason they existed at all was because of the patience and dedication of one French family of nurserymen, the Lemoines. She told us that the first modern varieties were hybridized during the Franco-Prussian War in Nancy by Victor Lemoine, perhaps the greatest plant breeder the world has ever known, himself from a long line of nurserymen that stretched back generations. The first year of his efforts to produce a race of ornamental double lilacs, Lemoine, ably assisted by his wife, crossed more than 100 flowers, only to produce a mere 7 seeds. The stranger assured us that this small harvest was nevertheless enough to ensure the success of their hybridizing project. She also told us that the Lemoines were known to plant as many as 10,000 seedlings so they could select maybe 1 or 2 choice specimens. What would they do with the rest? They plowed them under. And with this last piece of lilac lore, our garden expert suddenly bade us farewell, giving the full force of her attention over to a lovely singled-flowered bush, milky white with buds the color of heavy cream and sulfur, just to the right of where we were standing.