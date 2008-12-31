The rustle of history's wings, as they used to say

Not far from the train tracks, near the bruising post office,

I saw a porcelain plaque on an old house, and I knew

this was the name of the son of the man

whose girl I stole years ago: she left him

and came to me and this young man was born

to another woman and knew nothing about

all this.

Those were the days of a great love and a great fate,

the foreign government imposed a curfew on the city

and confined us to a sweet union in a room,

guarded by heavily armed soldiers.

For five shillings I exchanged the exile name

of my fathers for a proud Hebrew name that suited hers.

That whore ran off to America and married a man,

a spice dealer, pepper, cinnamon, and cardamom,

leaving me with my new name and with the war.