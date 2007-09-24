There's no perfect way to test the effect of tax rates, but it's pretty revealing to compare the current economic expansion, under which taxes were cut, with the previous economic expansion, which had a tax hike. Both the Clinton expansion and the Bush expansion featured enormous gains for the very rich. The difference is that the Clinton expansion also produced huge benefits across the income spectrum, while the Bush expansion has not.

The most common measure of how average people have fared is median household income, which captures gains by families right in the middle. From the peak of the previous business cycle, in 1989, to the peak of the Clinton-era business cycle, which ended in 1999, median household income rose by 8.5 percent. During the Bush-era business cycle, median family income has actually fallen, by 2.8 percent. This is extremely bad.

Once again, let's try to be fair to Republicans. It's not really Bush's fault that his economic recovery has done far worse than Clinton's. (And, who knows, maybe it will keep going for a few years and start producing real wage gains.) Sure, I think Clinton's mix of deficit reduction, free trade, and public investment did more to foster growth than Bush's mix of tax cuts and corporate pork. But I'm willing to concede that policies probably played only a small role, and we can't give Clinton that much credit, or Bush much blame, for their economic performance. Neither the Clinton tax hike nor the Bush tax cuts probably did much to the overall economy.

If we concede this, though, then we've knocked down the central justification for GOP policies, which is that tax cuts have enormous effects on the economy. If economic growth is mostly driven by things other than fiscal policy, then we can return to the slightly higher upper-bracket tax rates of the Clinton era and have lower deficits, stronger government benefits for the non-rich, with little or no trade-off for economic growth.

So the conservative argument fundamentally depends upon denying the 1990s. There is a two-step process here. The first step is deviously brilliant: Insist that undoing the Bush tax cuts would be some radical new left-wing experiment that's never been tried before in this country. When Hillary Clinton proposed to restore the top tax rate to where it stood before 2001, Lawrence Kudlow fulminated, "This is France before Sarzoky stuff." Mitt Romney said, "I don't think that her platform would get her elected president of France, let alone president of this country." (This was in keeping with the line of attack a Romney strategy document neatly summarized as "Hillary=France.") Now, you might think that, if any comparison could be drawn from a plan to bring tax rates in the United States back to where they were in the '90s, it would be to ... the United States in the '90s. But conservatives understand that this would not be sufficiently frightening, so they've decided that France is the more apt parallel.