The case against California's gay marriage decision.

The California Supreme Court's expansive decision last week to legalize gay marriage has presented its opponents with an unfortunate opportunity. If the legal merits of the decision had been clear, the court's boldness could have been justified as a triumph of shining principle over pragmatic politics. Unfortunately, the legal merits are extremely murky, giving ammunition to those who are mobilizing to overturn the decision by initiative this fall. In addition, the California decision may trigger a backlash that hurts Democratic chances in November and guarantees a conservative U.S. Supreme Court for decades to come. For all of their noble intentions, therefore, the California justices may have handed supporters of gay marriage a Pyrrhic victory.

It's easy to celebrate the majority opinion by Chief Justice Ronald M. George, a Republican appointee, for standing up for simple fairness and for anticipating the future. Given that young people support gay marriage just as strongly as older ones oppose it, there's little doubt that, in a few decades, gay marriage will be legal throughout the United States--as well it should be. And it's obvious that George and his colleagues saw themselves as brave pioneers whose judgment would ultimately be vindicated by history: The California justices repeatedly compared bans on gay marriage to bans on interracial marriage and suggested that their decision, in time, would be as celebrated as the California Supreme Court's decision striking down anti- miscegenation laws in 1948.

But the analogy to interracial marriage bans is less than perfect. The central question in the California case is whether it's possible to create a separate-but-equal category of civil unions for gays and lesbians without demeaning them. Some commentators, such as Andrew Sullivan, have powerfully argued that, in the case of marriage, separate is inherently unequal and demeaning. That's a plausible argument, but not everyone agrees. Of the courts that have considered this question, two (Vermont and New Jersey) have held that civil unions can, in fact, be a separate but equal alternative to marriage; only one (Massachusetts) has disagreed. Moreover, Democratic presidential candidates from John Kerry to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama support civil unions but oppose gay marriage. Judicial decisions that blithely pronounce the basic positions of major political parties to be unconstitutional haven't fared well in American history--as reaction to the Dred Scott and Roe v. Wade decisions shows. (By contrast, when Brown came down in 1954, it was supported by more than half of the country and not officially opposed by the Democratic Party or the GOP.)

Although you can argue the question either way, Chief Justice George inadvertently undermined the heart of his own conclusion that civil unions are inherently demeaning. He and his colleagues conceded that California's marriage laws were not motivated by prejudice or animus--unlike interracial marriage bans, whose supporters explicitly said in 1948 that they were trying to maintain white supremacy. "We do not suggest that the current marriage provisions were enacted with an invidious intent or purpose," the California justices declared. Indeed, when the California legislature expanded domestic partnerships in 2003 to include all the legal benefits of marriage, it said that its goal was to provide essential rights to "all caring and committed couples, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation" and to "reduce discrimination on the bases of sex and sexual orientation." (The legislature later voted twice to legalize gay marriage in bills vetoed by the governor.) Under most constitutional analysis, the concession that California's decision to create civil unions rather than gay marriage wasn't motivated by prejudice should have ended the matter: Courts generally uphold laws unless they're irrational, and, without evidence of hidden animus, it's hard to conclude that a desire to maintain the traditional definition of marriage is completely irrational.