Why Jimmy Fallon Is Jay Leno 2.0

Many observers have noted (and hated) the way newly announced “Late
Night” host Jimmy Fallon (he’s replacing Conan O’Brien) used to break character
more or less continuously during his time at “Saturday Night Live.” The most
prominent example of this is probably the famous Will Ferrell/Christopher
Walken “More
Cowbell” skit, but it happened most frequently during Horatio Sanz’s guest spots
on “Weekend Update,” which Fallon co-hosted. When Sanz sensed that he wasn’t
going to get many laughs with the written material (this usually happened
immediately), he’d just start addressing Fallon directly, which was usually
enough to set Fallon off. Fallon would smirk and bite his lip; sometimes his
whole body would shake with suppressed laughter. Tracy Morgan analyzed this tendency thusly:
"That's taking all the attention off of everybody else and putting it on
you, like, 'Oh, look at me, I'm the cute one.'" But while it may have irritated his co-stars, and been a cheap
substitute for actual humor, to be honest, I always thought it was
preferable to the histrionics a lot of "SNL" cast members resort to
when the material isn’t great. Fallon may have been frustrating comedy professionals
and critics, but he was usually getting some laughs, well-deserved or not. That
happens to be the same trade-off that Jay Leno makes every night on "The Tonight Show." As NBC announced
last week, Fallon will be taking over Conan O'Brien's timeslot next year, but
in every way that matters, he is Jay Leno's successor.
So, unlike, say, his former colleague Will Ferrell, it’s no surprise
that he fizzled as an actor. When Fallon left “SNL” in 2004 he immediately
headlined two major-studio films, Taxi, the nadir of his brief film career, which involves
Fallon’s cop character meeting a sassy Queen Latifah, who drives a tricked-out cab, and the higher-quality Fever Pitch, which still flopped. And a development deal with NBC failed to produce a pilot that made
the air. It all parallels Leno’s
pre-hosting career exactly. Like Fallon, he was a popular comic who didn’t
quite fit on the big screen. In fact, in Collision
Course (1989), Leno played the white cop half of a white person/non-white person cinematic
odd couple. (Summary here—good God,
it’s like they’re the same movie!)
Leno eventually found a job more suited to his abilities, and when
Johnny Carson’s retirement led to his hiring at “The Tonight Show” and left NBC
looking for someone to replace David Letterman at 12:35, they turned to
"Saturday Night Live" executive producer Lorne Michaels, who hand-picked
an unknown writer for "The Simpsons," Conan O'Brien. Conan's
improbable rise (probably best told by O’Brien himself here) from punchline to future “Tonight Show” host represents
a huge win on a longshot bet by Michaels, and the frequently-maligned
impresario deserves credit for getting it right.
The night it was announced, Fallon appeared on Late Night in his first interview as
Conan’s official successor. Suffice it to say that he didn’t fit in well. Late Night with Conan O'Brien is the
type of show where a character sings a song about his bulletproof legs before
being shot in the chest. The Tonight Show
with Jay Leno, on the other hand, occupies a strange place both obsessively
timely and timeless, in which the most transiently amusing American Idol contestants live forever with luminaries like Bill
Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Paris Hilton. Fallon made it clear which side of
the line he feels most at home on, performing a long impression
of Ty Pennington, the host of Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition.
There's a lot of speculation
that Leno, after getting the boot from NBC, will take his stylings to another
network. He’s still killing in the ratings, which this smart analysis
attributes to a kind of good humor impervious to crummy material. It’s the same
kind of spirit Fallon exemplifies. Whether or not Leno himself sticks around,
late-night viewers who so choose should be able to continue living in his kind
of comedic universe for a long time.
Ben Mathis-Lilley is an
editor at New
York magazine.
By Ben Mathis-Lilley