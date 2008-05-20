Why Jimmy Fallon Is Jay Leno 2.0

He may be replacing Conan O'Brien, but the next host of "Late Night" is a Jay guy to the core. Are you laughing yet?

Many observers have noted (and hated) the way newly announced “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon (he’s replacing Conan O’Brien) used to break character more or less continuously during his time at “Saturday Night Live.” The most prominent example of this is probably the famous Will Ferrell/Christopher Walken “More Cowbell” skit, but it happened most frequently during Horatio Sanz’s guest spots on “Weekend Update,” which Fallon co-hosted. When Sanz sensed that he wasn’t going to get many laughs with the written material (this usually happened immediately), he’d just start addressing Fallon directly, which was usually enough to set Fallon off. Fallon would smirk and bite his lip; sometimes his whole body would shake with suppressed laughter. Tracy Morgan analyzed this tendency thusly: "That's taking all the attention off of everybody else and putting it on you, like, 'Oh, look at me, I'm the cute one.'" But while it may have irritated his co-stars, and been a cheap substitute for actual humor, to be honest, I always thought it was preferable to the histrionics a lot of "SNL" cast members resort to when the material isn’t great. Fallon may have been frustrating comedy professionals and critics, but he was usually getting some laughs, well-deserved or not. That happens to be the same trade-off that Jay Leno makes every night on "The Tonight Show." As NBC announced last week, Fallon will be taking over Conan O'Brien's timeslot next year, but in every way that matters, he is Jay Leno's successor.

Like Leno, Fallon has the heart of a stand-up comedian, not a comic actor. Watch the “Cowbell” skit: While Ferrell and Walken hilariously overcommit to their absurd characters, Fallon can’t maintain his, despite not even really having a character to play. When I went to an “SNL” taping in 2002, Fallon came out beforehand to warm up the crowd, and I have to say, he was great. Sure, he wasn’t incredibly inventive in his choice of material, with a lot of jokes about college dorms and movie theaters and such, but he was still funny. It was observational humor, literally addressed to the audience--“do you remember those little fridges? They were so small!” and so forth. (I don’t remember the actual joke. It was better than that.) Such comments are of course par for the course in the “Did you ever notice/What’s the deal with ... ” school of observational stand-up, of which Leno was a pioneering member back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, when he made his reputation. This helps explain how Fallon became such a divisive figure among the pop-culture-obsessed. Here was a regular-Joe stand-up comic--a guy who builds a relationship with the audience by doing things like talking about everyday subjects, making eye contact, and smiling--shoehorned into a job that asked him to keep a straight face during skits about horny robot sharks.

So, unlike, say, his former colleague Will Ferrell, it’s no surprise that he fizzled as an actor. When Fallon left “SNL” in 2004 he immediately headlined two major-studio films, Taxi, the nadir of his brief film career, which involves Fallon’s cop character meeting a sassy Queen Latifah, who drives a tricked-out cab, and the higher-quality Fever Pitch, which still flopped. And a development deal with NBC failed to produce a pilot that made the air. It all parallels Leno’s pre-hosting career exactly. Like Fallon, he was a popular comic who didn’t quite fit on the big screen. In fact, in Collision Course (1989), Leno played the white cop half of a white person/non-white person cinematic odd couple. (Summary here—good God, it’s like they’re the same movie!)

Leno eventually found a job more suited to his abilities, and when Johnny Carson’s retirement led to his hiring at “The Tonight Show” and left NBC looking for someone to replace David Letterman at 12:35, they turned to "Saturday Night Live" executive producer Lorne Michaels, who hand-picked an unknown writer for "The Simpsons," Conan O'Brien. Conan's improbable rise (probably best told by O’Brien himself here) from punchline to future “Tonight Show” host represents a huge win on a longshot bet by Michaels, and the frequently-maligned impresario deserves credit for getting it right.