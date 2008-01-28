Who's regulating the Chinese economy? No one, really. And that's putting our financial future in serious danger.

As far as money watchers are concerned, the best part about last week is that it’s over. The global economy was shaken. The Dow was maddeningly erratic. Jim Cramer looked to be even more addled than usual. As a result, Americans are as afraid for their economic future as they have been in years, with 75 percent thinking a recession is coming this year, or has already arrived. Always in need of a scapegoat, American politicians on both the left and the right have taken to lashing out at a familiar enemy: China. "China continues to violate the rules of the global trading system," AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Richard Trumka said earlier this month, echoing past statements by Senators Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown, among others. "President Bush refuses to take action, fiddling away while the U.S. economy burns." Outbursts like that aren’t unjustified: With pools of low-cost labor and weak rights protections, China has decimated the American manufacturing sector. It has also amassed the world’s largest currency reserves, over $1.4 trillion, not by playing by the rules, but by allegedly manipulating its currency to keep exports cheap.

Still, as the world is beginning to find out, the biggest economic threat from China isn’t its dominance of manufacturing or its artificially pegged currency, both of which we’ve known about for some time. It’s that the world’s soon-to-be third-largest economy is being fueled by financial markets that remain essentially--and dangerously--lawless.

Since 1990, the Chinese government has put much effort into promoting its Shanghai Stock Exchange, positioning it as a potential competitor to the Hong Kong Exchange and Tokyo’s Nikkei. (China also has a third stock exchange in the southern city of Shenzhen.) So far the effort has paid off. As average urban Chinese have gotten richer from the country’s rapid economic growth, they have jumped onto the day-trading bandwagon with gusto. On a recent trip to China, nearly every urban professional I met in Shanghai and Hangzhou was day trading in his or her free time, and there are now as many as 100 million Chinese brokerage accounts.

Problem is, most of these new traders on the Shanghai Stock Exchange know virtually nothing about investing, and believe that because the government wants the exchange to succeed--and will not tolerate a collapse before the Summer Olympics--the market simply cannot fail. The link between the Chinese government and the Shanghai Exchange is seen as inextricable, and so far, that has mostly been a boon. In recent years, Chinese investors’ confidence has been repaid by dramatic run-ups in the Shanghai exchange, which in 2007 was the best-performing major index in the world, rising a staggering 97 percent in one year alone.