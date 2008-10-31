In Pennsylvania, Bailey found a receptive audience, particularly among the conservative military veterans set. Leo Pusateri, a local school counselor and the parent of a soldier in Iraq had started a popular blog called Murtha Must Go!. Two local veterans, Harry Beam, who had served in the Army in Vietnam, and Craig Minnick, who had recently returned from a tour in the Judge Advocate General’s office in Iraq, were already starting to agitate against Murtha. Minnick and Beam became the public face of the anti-Murtha campaign, but, Minnick said recently, they were largely dependent on Bailey’s and Hughes’s resources and know-how. “I don’t think we could have done it without them. We were the boots on the ground, but they allowed us to do what we did here.”

Over the course of several months in the summer and fall of 2006, Bailey made repeated trips to Johnstown. In August, he held a press conference, where he declared, “I will do my best to Swift Boat John Murtha.” He bought up roadside advertising, with money from Hughes, depicting a cartoon boot kicking a caricature of Murtha, drawn by Hughes’s wife, Linda Eddy. And he organized an anti-Murtha rally, which drew a thousand attendees from across the country, with speakers including World Trade Center survivor Earl Johnson and David Beamer, father of Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer.

The big score for Operation Boot Murtha came in the early fall, when Bailey and Hughes unearthed a videotape of a twenty-six year old FBI sting in which Murtha could be seen apparently considering a bribe in a public corruption scandal that would become known as ABSCAM. (Murtha was cleared of any wrongdoing in that case.) “I was working with a guy down in Corpus Christi, Texas, who knew were the tape was in Florida, and we arranged for him to go to Florida, pick it up, and ship it to us,” Bailey said. “We produced a few thousand copies and distributed them.” The video also made its way to the website of the American Spectator a month before the election. (Bailey was not the source of the Spectator's copy.)* In the end, Murtha held on, strongly defeating his Republican opponent.

Until recently, 2008 did not seem as promising a year for Operation Boot Murtha, and many of the out of state players chose not to reenlist in the fight. Still the Boot Murtha website continues to be updated, as do the local anti-Murtha blogs. And Murtha’s opponent, Bill Russell, has not hesitated to use the groundwork from 2006 to bolster his campaign. He has repeatedly called for Murtha to apologize for the Haditha comments and, over the summer, produced a video advertisement featuring the father of one of those marines. This week, the National Republican Congressional Committee, thrilled at the chance to pick up a Democratic seat, is airing an ad quoting Murtha’s Haditha statement along with his more recent gaffes. In a recent e-mail plea, Murtha begged contributors for $1 million in donations, blaming “Swift Boaters” for the “brutal reelection campaign.”

Meanwhile, Larry Bailey is contentedly watching Murtha struggle from his home in Chocowinity. “I’m feeling really good about it,” he says. Roger Hughes and his wife, out in Iowa, are in talks to produce an anti-Murtha book, in case Murtha goes on to win. And though they wish the congressman no luck on November 4th, a defeat at the polls may not fully satisfy them. “Being voted out of office wouldn’t be enough,” Hughes said. “This guy really deserves to go to jail.”

Joshua Hersh is a writer in New York.

* Clarification: This article was changed to make clear that Larry Bailey was not the American Spectator's source of the FBI Murtha videotape.

