Raising money to save Darfur.

Late last summer, Sam Bell set out to acquire an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It was an unusual shopping expedition for a private citizen, much less a 22-year-old only a few months removed from his political science and philosophy studies at Swarthmore College. But, ever since graduation, and even while in school, Bell had been working to do what the U.S. government and the United Nations had so far failed to: stop the genocide in Darfur. He believed a UAV might help that goal, and so, one September afternoon, he put on his one-and-only suit and paid a visit to the Washington, D.C., offices of an aviation contractor called Evergreen International.

Two Evergreen executives received Bell as they would any potential client: enthusiastically. They regaled him with details of their UAVs—how they could be piloted by remote control from the company’s Oregon headquarters and how their cameras had a 30-kilometer range and took remarkably precise pictures—and they proposed a strategy for using them. Evergreen would divide Darfur into four sectors, dedicating one UAV to each quadrant; the UAVs would then send photos of the whereabouts of the murderous Janjaweed militia to the African Union (AU) peacekeeping force.

Bell liked the idea, but not the $22 million annual price tag. He asked if the firm had any options for shoppers on a tighter budget. The executives offered an old, low-end, limited-range UAV for $5 million. That was still, as Bell puts it, “a bit out of our price range,” but he thought it might be worth splurging—until he and fellow anti-genocide crusader Mark Hanis ran their potential purchase by an expert. “He said, one, a sandstorm could knock the UAV out; two, it could get shot down; and three, if either of those things happened, the Sudanese government could get a hold of it and take hold of its technology,” Hanis explains. “So it turned out the UAV wasn’t such a good idea.”

Bell and Hanis’s aborted foray into the world of discount drone shopping was done on behalf of the Genocide Intervention Network (GI-Net). Founded at Swarthmore in October 2004 by Hanis and another student, Andrew Sniderman, GI-Net sought to raise money from private citizens to support the underfunded, undermanned AU peacekeeping force. “We treat genocides like natural disasters, and we throw bags of rice at the problem,” says Hanis, who, like Bell, graduated last spring. “We wanted to treat genocide as a security issue.”