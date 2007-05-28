The Young and the Restless

Liberals keen to pull intellectual rank on conservatives have made a big deal of the fact that Goodling went to Regent University law school--a right-wing outfit that is, well, not an elite institution. But nobody watching Goodling's testimony could think her stupid. The better explanation, I think, is what Timothy Flanigan--Gonzales's former deputy in the White House Counsel's office--called at a recent Brookings Institution panel discussion "the problem of youth" in the Justice Department. "It is when someone takes an idea and just decides to run with it without maturity ... the shoot, ready, aim approach to issues of policy or issues of execution of policy."

Goodling is an example of the dark side of a strange youth culture in the conservative legal establishment, one that offers extraordinary opportunities to people at bizarrely young ages. At least at the elite levels of that culture, it is not a bunch of Regent grads but a group of people with impeccable academic backgrounds. This culture is by no means new to the Bush administration, and it has had some serious triumphs. It has also produced Monica Goodling, who surely would have done better for both the country and herself had she not gone so far so fast.

The conservative legal youth culture is not difficult to explain. The elite legal academy is overwhelmingly liberal, and conservatism is something of a subculture within it. The talent pool of first-rate conservatives it produces is consequently smaller than the talent pool of elite liberals. The result is stiffer competition in liberal circles for the most desirable government jobs. What's more, the conservative movement has done an excellent job of taking care of its young up-and-comers over the past few decades. So a liberal law school graduate will tend to emerge from his clerkships with fewer opportunities for speedy advancement in government--and better opportunities within the academy itself. The elite of the conservative bar, by contrast, tend to advance far faster. This general market dynamic was compounded by a conscious decision on the part of conservative administrations, starting with Ronald Reagan, to value youth in judicial appointments as a way of guaranteeing longevity of service and, thus, long-term influence.