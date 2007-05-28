The Young and the Restless

The conservative legal youth culture is not difficult to explain. The elite legal academy is overwhelmingly liberal, and conservatism is something of a subculture within it. The talent pool of first-rate conservatives it produces is consequently smaller than the talent pool of elite liberals. The result is stiffer competition in liberal circles for the most desirable government jobs. What's more, the conservative movement has done an excellent job of taking care of its young up-and-comers over the past few decades. So a liberal law school graduate will tend to emerge from his clerkships with fewer opportunities for speedy advancement in government--and better opportunities within the academy itself. The elite of the conservative bar, by contrast, tend to advance far faster. This general market dynamic was compounded by a conscious decision on the part of conservative administrations, starting with Ronald Reagan, to value youth in judicial appointments as a way of guaranteeing longevity of service and, thus, long-term influence.

At its best, the youth culture in conservatism has been a sight to behold. Many of the leading lights of conservative jurisprudence were placed on the bench quite young. Reagan put such figures as Kenneth Starr, Seventh Circuit Judges Richard Posner and Frank Easterbrook, Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, and Fourth Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson on the bench while each was still in his thirties or early forties. While individual liberal jurists have won appointment that young, there is, quite simply, no comparably accomplished group of liberal judges for whom youth is such an obvious theme.

The elder President Bush continued the trend, and his son has as well--appointing a bevy of talented young conservatives to the bench. Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is the most prominent example but far from the only one. The White House also wanted to put Washington lawyer Miguel Estrada--in his mid-forties--on the Supreme Court, after having nominated him unsuccessfully to the D.C. Circuit while he was still in his thirties. (Estrada refused.) Nor has the youth culture been limited to judicial appointments. The current solicitor general, Paul Clement, took the oath of office before his fortieth birthday. At least with respect to the movement's stars, the youth culture has paid off big, and liberals have a lot to learn from it.

But one doesn't have to be snotty about Regent University to know that Monica Goodling isn't a star. She's a woman of significant capability, who worked hard and believed in the cause. That's not enough to justify jumping her over the hundreds of better-qualified lawyers with whom the attorney general of the United States might surround himself. Goodling, it turns out, lacked an intuitive sense of the difference between the administration's interest, the department's interest, and the public's interest. These are values that, for many people, require inculcation over time, inculcation that comes with supervision by people who have been around the block a few times. But supervising Goodling was D. Kyle Sampson--who was barely older than she. To put it bluntly, neither of them had any business being in a position of such authority at such a young age.

The conservative legal youth culture was by no means the only culprit in their ascents. Also contributing was the flabbiness that can overtake an administration in its second term. Strong people leave, and their subordinates get bumped up, rather than anyone's looking hard for the best people to replace them. Gonzales's weak leadership is also to blame. But the youth culture was clearly a factor. You roll the dice when you appoint very junior people to very senior positions. Sometimes they come up snake eyes.